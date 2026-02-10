HBO Max is coming to the UK, here’s why I’ll be subscribing on day one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lovers of prestige TV, HBO Max is finally coming to the UK. Ever since it was first mooted for an international launch back in 2021, I’ve been waiting desperately for word of a UK rollout. But as years went by, and HBO Max went live in countries across Europe, I was left wondering whether the streaming service would ever come to our shores at all. Thankfully, our turn has arrived.

Home to multi-award-winning shows such as Succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and Game of Thrones, HBO is the pioneer of the golden age of television, yet UK viewers have only ever been able to access its shows via Sky and Now, not through HBO’s own streaming service.

The reason for that delay was a long-running exclusive deal between HBO and Sky. Signed in 2019, it gave Sky the exclusive first-run rights to HBO’s shows in the UK and Ireland via the Sky Atlantic channel.

HBO content could only be shown on Sky’s channels and apps, effectively blocking HBO Max from launching in the UK while the deal was in place. That meant having to stream HBO shows via Sky’s woeful Sky Go app or Now’s comparatively expensive streaming service. But when that deal finally came to an end in late 2025, the path was cleared at last.

HBO Max will launch in the UK this March, and with a much lower monthly subscription cost than Sky or Now, I’ll be switching to HBO Max on day one. Here’s everything you need to know about the HBO Max subscription service in the UK, from the release date to the TV shows worth watching first.

HBO Max UK release date

HBO Max will officially launch in the UK and Ireland on Thursday 26 March 2026. The UK is the final country in Europe to get HBO Max, completing the continent’s rollout, which started with Nordic countries in 2021.

How much will HBO Max cost in the UK?

HBO Max has four entertainment plans. The basic ad-supported tier costs £4.99 per month. You can stream on two devices simultaneously. If, like me, you mainly subscribe to Now to watch HBO shows, it’ll work out significantly cheaper than sticking with Sky or Now.

The standard tier with ads costs £5.99. it includes films that come to the streaming service after their theatrical release – something you don’t get with the basic plan. Again, you can stream on two devices at once. Don’t want ads? The standard tier without ads costs £9.99 per month.

The premium top tier plan costs £14.99 per month. You can stream on up to four devices at once, watch in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and download up to 100 titles for offline viewing.

It’s worth mentioning that Now’s entertainment Membership does include more than just HBO shows, with access to both Sky channels and shows. But even so, HBO Max’s pricing is a lot cheaper, and UK viewers can choose exactly how much they want to pay for HBO content, rather than having it bundled into a bigger TV package.

What about if you’re an existing Sky customer?

If you already subscribe to Sky or Now, you won’t suddenly lose access to HBO shows. HBO Max will be available via Sky from launch, with the basic with ads plan included for anyone with Sky Stream, Sky Glass, Sky Ultimate TV or Sky Q.

A new Now entertainment and HBO Max bundle will also replace the existing Now entertainment membership, although pricing for that bundle hasn’t yet been confirmed.

After having tested the HBO Max streaming service over the past couple of years, my verdict is that the app is significantly better than both the Sky Go and Now app, making it one of the best reasons to subscribe.

What shows will be on HBO Max in the UK?

HBO’s entire catalogue will be available to stream on HBO Max. That includes HBO originals, Max originals and Warner Bros Television box sets, from Succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and Game of Thrones to Euphoria, Station Eleven, House of the Dragon, The Sopranos, The Wire, Veep and more.

The show I’m most looking forward to is the award-winning Max Original medical drama The Pitt, which has yet to air in the UK and will be the first HBO show to premiere exclusively on the streaming service, rather than Sky or Now.

Lanterns from DC Studios will also premiere on HBO Max this year, and the much-anticipated Harry Potter TV adaptation is also coming to the platform.

What films will be on HBO Max in the UK?

The streaming service will also house films from Warner Bros Pictures, including those fresh out of the cinema, such as Dune: Part One, Superman, A Minecraft Movie and the Oscar-nominated films One Battle After Another and Sinners.

You’ll also have the entire Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings series of films, and other existing WB film franchises at your fingertips.

Will HBO Max include sport in the UK?

Indeed it will, but it’ll be handled separately from the entertainment plans. TNT Sports will move from Discovery+ to HBO Max. It’ll be where you access live coverage of the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Premiership Rugby, UFC, MotoGP and Grand Slam tennis.

TNT Sports will be available either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to HBO Max entertainment plans, rather than being bundled in by default. In other words, you don’t have to pay for sport if you only want TV and films.

