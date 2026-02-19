Interior designers love this homeware brand for its timeless striped upholstery

Craving a spring refresh or styling a new home? With endless online brands just a click away, knowing where to start with an interiors revamp isn’t always easy. Appealing to both designers and design-savvy shoppers, Rowen & Wren is as good a place to start as any.

Known for its distinctive pieces that elevate everyday living, the brand focuses on natural materials like brass, glass, oak, linens and cotton. Its furniture and soft furnishings are designed to be future family heirlooms – transcending trends in their minimalism, timelessness and muted, earthy colour palette.

Craftsmanship is central to the brand, which makes its designs using expert British makers and weavers. From cushions and curtains to coffee tables and armchairs, its designs are considered, curated and on countless interiors aficionados' Pinterest boards.

Founded by Lucy and Graeme Ure, a couple with a background in textiles and retail, the brand’s attention to detail is seen both in the designs and editorial shoots – take one look at its website and you’ll want to overhaul your entire home.

Sitting at the mid-range point, Rowen & Wren is a favourite among interior designers looking for luxury that doesn’t blow the bank. “It can sometimes be challenging to find high-quality, long-lasting furniture at an accessible price point, but Rowen & Wren strike that balance beautifully,” Rosie Gangar, interior designer and GANGAR founder, says. “The wooden detailing is especially impressive and speaks to the care behind each design.”

Read more: The best online homeware shops to transform your interiors

Rowen & Wren’s British upholstery collection showcases the best of the brand. Designed in-house with a commitment to comfort, longevity and craft, each furniture piece is made to order using traditional techniques. From striped sofas to velvety soft armchairs, the furniture is combines a classic and contemporary look.

True to the brand’s ethos, the upholstery comes in a calming colour palette of natural and heritage fabrics, including linen, cotton and wool. FSC wooden frames and generously filled cushions ensure the furniture isn’t just style over substance. Here’s everything we’re shopping from Rowen & Wren’s interior designer-approved upholstery collection.

open image in gallery ( Rowen & Wren )

Rowen & Wren’s is famous for its striped upholstery. Adding vintage flair to your home, the Remy design is a three seater with a heritage green stripe finish. Featuring a sustainably sourced hardwood frame with turned legs in aged oak, the antique brass castors add the final flourish. Also available as a two seater, there are numerous other fabrics and patterns to choose from.

open image in gallery ( Rowen & Wren )

This sage stripe armchair instantly adds character to a corner of your home. Designed with elegant curves and piped detailing, the vintage-inspired piece features a beech or birch frame, depending on the season. Complete with turned front legs, the armchair can also be upholstered in cotton and wool fabrics.

open image in gallery ( Rowen & Wren )

Sophisticated and stylish, this two seater sofa is finished in a luxurious dark olive velvet fabric. The hardwood frame is handmade and sustainably sourced, with turned legs in an aged oak finish. Offering cloud-like comfort thanks to a foam filling and feather jacketed cushions, the sofa boasts neat scrolled arms.

open image in gallery ( Rowen & Wren )

A lovely centrepiece for your living room or bedroom, Rowen & Wren’s Edmund footstool boasts the brand’s signature heritage stripe upholestry. Whether placed in front of a sofa or at the end of a bed, the bench features delicate turned legs and is available in various finishes and fabrics.

open image in gallery ( Rowen & Wren )

Leaning into a quiet luxury look, Rowen & Wren’s Abington armchair comes in a minimalist ecru linen finish. Alternatively, you can covet the elegant design is the brand’s signature heritage stripe or neutral wool finishes. Characterised by elegant scrolled arms and stylish accents, the armchair boasts timeless aged oak legs and a feather filled bolster cushion for extra comfort appeal.

open image in gallery ( Rowen & Wren )

Rowen & Wren’s three seater sofa comes in a perfectly moody plaster pink linen finish. With pillow comfort thanks to foam core filling and a feather jacket, the sofa is finished with scrolled arms and low turned legs. Available in various fabrics and finishes, you can tailor the piece to your home.

The best online homeware shops to transform your interiors