The Ordinary’s new moisturiser left my dry skin looking ‘dewy’ and hydrated

Available in a 60ml or 120ml glass bottle with a dropper applicator, it’s easy to release the milky liquid. A sealing skincare step, I applied the emulsion onto cleansed skin straight after serum. Because of its texture, I did find that the product is quite runny. This meant I was careful not to spill any, but on the plus side – it’s great for achieving quick coverage across the whole face.

The bottle has a dropper applicator (Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent)

The formula itself includes rice lipids to retain hydration and protect against water loss, smoothing and soothing ectoin and nourishing jojoba oil. It also contains the same natural moisturising factors blend of electrolyte and amino acid that’s found in my favourite moisturisers. According to the brand, a process called microfluidisation ensures the product’s molecules achieve this emulsion-like state while retaining their nourishing, hydration-promoting qualities. In short, high pressure is used to make smaller particle sizes, so the consistency is a weightless fluid rather than rich and creamy.

I found that the moisturiser feels refreshing and comforting on skin and it absorbs fast, creating a smoothing, translucent finish. While a little bit of slight tackiness lingered on my hands after application, there’s no residual greasiness. It’s buildable too – so you can add a light, subtle layer or more generous amounts of the emulsion for a richer effect. For the same reason, adding top-ups throughout the day is seamless – it’s ideal if you fancy a mid-afternoon soothing skincare boost.

Suitable for all skin types, the emulsion offers a dewy, moisturised effect without any heaviness. This result has impressed me as it can be a tricky mix to find. The weightless lotion-like moisturiser has a cooling, comforting effect, which brings relief for sensitive skin.

On days that my skin has felt more parched or dull, I’ve applied it on top of another moisturiser. But when spring starts and the weather warms up, I think I’ll probably just reach for this alone. After use, the softness lingers on my skin, which I like, and it’s a quick-drying skincare layer underneath make-up, too. Between its purse-friendly price and the smoothing hydration this lightweight moisturiser offers, I’ll definitely be adding it to my regular skincare routine.