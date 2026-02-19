The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The Ordinary’s new moisturiser left my dry skin looking ‘dewy’ and hydrated
This product promises deep hydration – does it deliver?
As a 41-year-old beauty journalist, I’ve spent nearly 15 years testing skincare formulations. And when it comes to affordable skincare, The Ordinary’s lineup is a firm favourite. I’ve been using the brand’s £20 natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides daily since its launch in 2023 and can’t find a hydrating moisturiser that beats it. I also love the brow and lash serum, squalane cleanser and multi-peptide eye serum.
The Ordinary’s appeal lies in its targeted formulas and affordable prices. In a world full of expensive (and often confusing) skincare marketing, this no-fuss name offers refreshingly simple results. So, I was excited to hear about the launch of its new rice lipids + ectoin microemulsion.
Billed as a lightweight moisturiser with a milky texture that delivers intense hydration, repairs the skin barrier and reduces redness, the product comes in a serum-style bottle with a pipette dropper. The brand claims this emulsion challenges perception that deeply hydrating products must come in a thick, creamy format – but could this new launch still soothe and nourish my dry, sensitive skin? Keep reading for my honest review.
How I tested
I spent a fortnight testing The Ordinary’s new rice lipids + ectoin microemulsion. As a busy mum with dehydrated skin that can be reactive, I’m always keen to find straightforward products offering a hydration boost and gentle radiance. I also favour affordable skincare that slots easily into my daily routine. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.
The Ordinary rice lipids + ectoin microemulsion
- Size 60ml
- Key ingredients Rice lipids, ectoin, jojoba oil, natural moisturizing factors formula
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Refreshing
- Lightweight
- Softening
- Smoothing
- Take note
- A bit runny due to milky texture
Available in a 60ml or 120ml glass bottle with a dropper applicator, it’s easy to release the milky liquid. A sealing skincare step, I applied the emulsion onto cleansed skin straight after serum. Because of its texture, I did find that the product is quite runny. This meant I was careful not to spill any, but on the plus side – it’s great for achieving quick coverage across the whole face.
The formula itself includes rice lipids to retain hydration and protect against water loss, smoothing and soothing ectoin and nourishing jojoba oil. It also contains the same natural moisturising factors blend of electrolyte and amino acid that’s found in my favourite moisturisers. According to the brand, a process called microfluidisation ensures the product’s molecules achieve this emulsion-like state while retaining their nourishing, hydration-promoting qualities. In short, high pressure is used to make smaller particle sizes, so the consistency is a weightless fluid rather than rich and creamy.
I found that the moisturiser feels refreshing and comforting on skin and it absorbs fast, creating a smoothing, translucent finish. While a little bit of slight tackiness lingered on my hands after application, there’s no residual greasiness. It’s buildable too – so you can add a light, subtle layer or more generous amounts of the emulsion for a richer effect. For the same reason, adding top-ups throughout the day is seamless – it’s ideal if you fancy a mid-afternoon soothing skincare boost.
Suitable for all skin types, the emulsion offers a dewy, moisturised effect without any heaviness. This result has impressed me as it can be a tricky mix to find. The weightless lotion-like moisturiser has a cooling, comforting effect, which brings relief for sensitive skin.
On days that my skin has felt more parched or dull, I’ve applied it on top of another moisturiser. But when spring starts and the weather warms up, I think I’ll probably just reach for this alone. After use, the softness lingers on my skin, which I like, and it’s a quick-drying skincare layer underneath make-up, too. Between its purse-friendly price and the smoothing hydration this lightweight moisturiser offers, I’ll definitely be adding it to my regular skincare routine.
Is The Ordinary’s rice lipids + ectoin microemulsion worth it?
The Ordinary’s rice lipids + ectoin microemulsion is a lightweight, luxurious-feeling skincare layer that absorbs quickly and leaves a noticeably moisturised effect. It feels comforting and softening on skin, can be easily layered and brings a buildable dewy effect. Suited to all skin types, the emulsion is an ideal consistency for use in warmer weather, so I’ll be using it well into spring and beyond.
How I tested The Ordinary’s rice lipids + ectoin microemulsion
I incorporated The Ordinary’s rice lipids + ectoin microemulsion into my daily skincare routine for a fortnight, looking at the following factors:
- Formula: I noted the key ingredients and skincare benefits they can have
- Application: I used the moisturiser after cleanser and serum and before adding SPF. I looked at the consistency and absorption, how well it layered and its feel on my skin.
- Results: I considered how hydrated my skin felt after initial use and with continued application.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Helen Wilson-Beevers is a beauty journalist with many years of experience in skincare. Within this time, she has given her verdict on a plethora of products from budget-friendly brands including The Inkey List and CeraVe so when it comes to reviewing the efficacy of the The Ordinary’s rice lipids + ectoin microemulsion she knows exactly what to look for. Taking into account her dry skin type, Helen is able to recognise exactly how potent and effective a product is for her skin.
