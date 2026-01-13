The Inkey List’s £12 starter retinol serum gave me “noticeable results” in weeks

The Inkey List’s starter serum is suitable for those who are new to using retinol, or if you have sensitive or rosacea-prone skin. The brand claims its encapsulated retinol formula is twice as effective as standard retinol while being gentler on skin. Its inclusion of a hydrating lipid combination and an anti-irritant formula – trademarked cosmetics industry complexes, Amisol Trio and Symrelief – add skin barrier support.

It’s presented in the no-frills black and white packaging synonymous with The Inkey List’s products, and the bottle is a compact 30ml size. Like with all retinols, the recommended usage to start with is two to three times per week, so that skin can adjust and build up a tolerance level. It’s also important to note that daily SPF is vital when using retinol or retinal products because their ingredients make skin far more vulnerable to sun damage.

At first, it took me numerous attempts to release the serum from the pump applicator – I mistakenly thought the seemingly-stuck bottle was broken at one point. But after persevering, it worked fine and I had no further problems. The serum has a lightweight, veil-like silky consistency, no scent and it glides across skin without any runniness. Absorption is fairly fast, and the serum felt fresh on my skin. I did notice an initial tingle with the first few uses, but there was no major irritation to note at any point.

I sandwiched the retinol serum between layers of moisturiser, to counteract the possibility of any redness or sensitivity: this is a top tip for anyone cautious about a reaction or wanting to tread carefully to begin with. Because of it sinking in quickly without leaving any residue, I didn’t have to wait ages or deal with lingering greasiness in between applying skincare layers.

It’s worth noting that adding retinol into your skincare lineup requires patience. While some initial effects may appear in the first few weeks, it can take up to six months to see noticeable results. With the starter serum having a purse-friendly price of £12, I like that unlike some more expensive retinol products, it doesn’t require a major financial outlay for committing to playing the long game.

I enjoyed the formula and saw visible results (Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent)

However, with just under a month’s use, I have found my skin texture appears slightly more even and it’s smoother to the touch, too. My skin has felt dull in recent months, and from using the serum for several weeks, I’ve happily seen some radiance appear – it looks a bit glowier than usual. Plus, I haven’t seen any of the dryness I usually experience with retinols (this can happen as skin cell turnover starts).

While I’ve not seen any irritation, The Inkey List strongly recommends using the starter serum for a minimum of three months before considering a transition to the advanced retinal. According to the brand’s product development team, this “ensures your skin is properly acclimatised and helps achieve the best possible results”.

I’m impressed with the results noted so far, and I’m keen to see if these improvements to the texture and tone of my skin continue with long-term use – and what happens when I switch to the next step, too.