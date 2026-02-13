Forget Zara, Mango or H&M, nowadays, some of the best affordable clothing hails from supermarkets. From George at Asda to Nutmeg at Morrisons, you can now covet stylish staples alongside your weekly food shop.

There’s one supermarket in particular that consistently goes viral with its fashion: TU at Sainsbury’s. Whether it’s a pair of Ganni-inspired pair of ballet flats, elevated cashmere pieces or elegant scarf coats, its in-house clothing brand combines the latest trends with pocket-friendly prices

With its clothing already affordably priced (think £18 for knitwear and £30 for jackets), the supermarket has just launched a seasonal sale with 20 per cent off everything.

Whether you’re after new workwear staples, pair of pyjamas or statement accessory, TU is offering shoes for as little as £12, dresses for £22 and layering heroes for just £17. The perfect opportunity to revamp your spring wardrobe on a budget, here’s everything I’m shopping.

TU black denim barrel leg jeans Barrel jeans remain the silhouette of the season. Costing just £20, TU’s crowd-pleasing pair come in small, regular or long lengths. Finished in a smart dark black denim shade, the jeans are the perfect staple to dress up or down. Read more £23 £18 from Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary TU stone short windbreaker This jacket combines a practical windbreaker design with stylish details. Designed with a slightly shorter hem, the jacket features a hood, shower-resistant finish, front pockets and zip fastenings. A drawstring at the hem lets you customize the fit. Read more £34 £27 from Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary TU stone trench coat A trench coat is a wardrobe failsafe – and this one is a steal at less than £40. An easy way to look effortlessly put together, it’s finished in a timeless stone shade, with a stylish elasticated waist, windflap, midi cut and pointed collar. Read more £40 £32 from Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary TU brown vamp ballerina shoes The elongated vamp on this pair of ballet flats will slim the appearance of your feet, while the tonal brown finish means they’ll slot easily into your wardrobe. For less than £15, you can’t go wrong. Read more £14 £11 from Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary TU grey cable knit vest A fashionable layering piece, this grey cable knit features wide arm holes, exaggerated shoulders and a regular cut. Designed with an asymmetrical button down front, it’s the perfect warm layer over a white Oxford shirt or T-shirt. Read more £25 £20 from Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary TU red pintuck blouse This red pin tuck blouse is easily mistaken for a Damson Madder piece. The hem falls just above the hip, with the puff sleeves and relaxed cut making it an elevated everyday piece. Lace detailing and the button down front add expensive detailing – all for just £20. Read more £20 £16 from Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary TU tan suede belt Every wardrobe needs a versatile belt. Costing just £7, this belt fits the bill. The tan, faux suede finish is a timeless choice while the gold-tone buckle punches above its price tag. Read more £7 £5 from Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary

