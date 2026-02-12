Kate Middleton just wore these high street loafers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has just stepped out in this season’s most stylish shoe. On Thursday, she visited Castle Hill Academy in Croydon to mark Children’s Mental Health Week. And in a departure from her usual heels, Kate Middleton plumped for a pair of loafers from one of her favourite high street labels: Boden.

She has been pictured in the British brand countless times, from tailored coats to knitwear and accessories. Naturally, everything she wears from Boden almost immediately sells out – and we imagine her new loafers and shirt will be no exception.

Kate’s latest look is a characteristically tonal ensemble, consisting of a chocolate brown blazer and matching belted trousers, contrasted by a light-blue Oxford shirt from Boden. Adding the final flourish, Kate is wearing Boden’s chocolate brown Nya penny loafers.

Costing £119, they’re a particularly affordable choice by the royal – and lean into her favourite shade of late. We’re only in February, but so far this year she’s stepped out in a brown dress, brown skinny jeans and a brown turtleneck paired with matching tonal crepe trousers. Meanwhile, her blue shirt will set you back less than £60 and is the perfect workwear staple.

The Princess’s Boden penny loafers are an easy way to incorporate the trending shade into your wardrobe for spring and beyond – and they’re still available to buy. Here’s everything you need to know about Kate’s latest Boden finds.

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Characterised by their classic penny loafer silhouette, Boden’s loafers feature a scalloped trim and elegant vamp. Complete with exposed stitching and a traditional strap, the loafers come in a stylish chocolate brown suede finish. Plus, minimalist tan and black shades.

Costing just £119, the high street shoes offer excellent value for money and plenty of styling versatility. Whether worn with a tonal look à la Kate or dressed down with jeans, the loafers are a hardworking wardrobe staple.

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Crafted from cotton for a soft and breathable finish, Boden’s blue Oxford shirt boasts a slightly fitted, flattering shape. Designed with a curved hem at the back, it’s an easy layering staple, whether styled under a blazer like Kate or tucked into jeans for an elevated office look.

