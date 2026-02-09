Discover how the upgraded Boulies EP200 chair can enhance work and play

From modern offices to home workspaces, Boulies’ products have a reputation for offering users comfort, durability and flexibility. Launched in 2015, the company’s focus is providing office equipment to balance style with the latest technological advancements in ergonomic support. This approach involves utilising premium materials such as Ultraflex PU leather and microfibre suede, alongside quality craftsmanship and contemporary design.

The EP series

The Boulies EP (Executive/Professional) series is one of three office chair collections the company has, offering a range of ergonomic office chairs designed for daily work and home use. If you are starting a new business venture or looking for new supplies following an office move, these chairs provide comfort and can be adapted to suit users – with a variety of different features available.

( Boulies )

From breathable mesh to adjustable headrests and armrests, the chairs are a popular choice for professionals seeking support when working long hours – without the premium cost of gaming chairs. Plus, the EP200 has now been upgraded for 2026 with new features to further enhance comfort and usability.

Discover the Boulies EP200 ergonomic office chair now

The EP200 2026 upgrade

Today’s modern workspaces are constantly evolving, with the EP200’s latest upgrade aimed at meeting these changing needs. Keep reading to discover some of the chair’s key highlights, from durable materials and a sturdy build to upgraded ergonomics offering long-lasting comfort.

Upgraded materials for durability and long-lasting comfort

The EP200 2026 features a newly-developed upgraded mesh material across the backrest and seating area. Building on the breathable performance of the original mesh, the new fabric is smoother to the touch, more breathable, and engineered to be twice as durable as the previous design. It’s been created to provide long-lasting comfort and resilience when you’re working long hours.

( Boulies )

Expanded support with upgraded seat cushion

A fully re-engineered cold-cured foam seat cushion is now included, designed to accommodate a wider range of body types and deliver a more supportive seating experience. The seat width has been expanded to 51cm, offering a more spacious feel, while the foam structure has been refined to better follow natural body contours. Compared to the already-impressive original, the cushion now provides three times the level of support.

Reliability and sturdy build

The chair combines its upgraded materials with a suite of durable components, including a reinforced plastic frame, five-star aluminium wheelbase for strength and stability, Class 4 gas lift, and 6cm PU casters for smooth movement on a variety of floors.

( Boulies )

Upgraded ergonomics for tailored comfort

The EP200 2026 retains its fully-adjustable ergonomic foundation, including seat height and depth adjustment to support healthy posture across a range of body types. A multi-tilt mechanism and 360-degree swivel further enhance flexibility and ease of movement.

The integrated lumbar support system remains fully adjustable both vertically and in depth, helping the backrest conform to the natural curve of the lower spine. Plus, an adjustable headrest with height and angle control supports the neck and shoulders during focused work or rest.

Nature-inspired design suitable for any home or office

Moving beyond traditional corporate styling, the EP200 2026 introduces new blue and green colour options. These choices are inspired by natural tones to integrate into modern home offices, creative studios and contemporary workspaces.

Each chair includes a two-year limited warranty and 14-day return policy. Other benefits include discounts on bulk orders alongside assembly services too. Between the chair’s impressive features and this shopping peace of mind, It’s a great time to upgrade your office setup.

Discover the Boulies EP200 ergonomic office chair now