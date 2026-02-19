I’m swapping Spotify for Apple Music, thanks to this limited-time offer

If you’ve never had an Apple Music account before, now’s a good time to sign up, as the streaming giant is offering a three-month free trial for new subscribers. You can sign up for either an individual or a family plan, but after your three-month trial is up, you’ll automatically roll onto a regular paid subscription, unless you cancel.

You’ll need to sign up by the end of the day on Tuesday 24 February. All you need to do is download or open the Apple Music app on your phone, iPad or Mac and sign in using your Apple account. The offer should automatically appear but, if not, go to ‘Home’ then click on ‘Free trial’.

Personally, I’m a long-time Spotify Premium subscriber, but I’m thinking of cancelling my subscription for three months, to see if I like Apple Music better. This will save me a total of £38.97 over the next three months. Once my trial is over, I can decide if I want to keep Apple Music or cancel and resubscribe to Spotify.

If this sounds like something you’d like to try, too, keep reading for more details.

Spotify vs Apple Music: Which is cheaper?

Even without this deal, Apple Music beats Spotify Premium on price for both individual and family subscriptions.

Apple Music costs £10.99 a month for an individual subscription and £16.99 a month for a family subscription, which can be used by up to six people. Spotify Premium offers a one-month free trial, after which it costs £12.99 a month for an individual subscription or £21.99 for a family subscription, which is also for up to six people.

That means that Apple Music is between £2 and £5 cheaper a month and £24 and £60 cheaper a year, and the savings are even greater when you use the deal above.

How to cancel your Apple Music free trial

If you want to avoid paying for Apple Music after your trial, here’s how. Go to the Apple Music website and sign in. Select ‘My Account’ then ‘Settings’ and scroll down to ‘Subscriptions’. Then select ‘Manage’ and ‘Cancel subscription’. Follow the instructions until you have confirmation that your subscription has been cancelled.

