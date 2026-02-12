The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The 9 best fitness apps to download in 2026, according to a fitness editor
Whatever your goals this year, there’s a fitness app to suit everyone
- 1Nike training clubRead review£02
- 3Alo wellness clubRead review£0
- 5Yogago by Well TechRead review£13
- 7The Yoga ClassRead review£168PliabilityRead review£16
Finding the best fitness app for your particular needs can feel overwhelming. With hundreds of workout apps promising fast results, personalised training plans and more upgrade options, it’s hard to know which ones are actually worth your time and your money.
Whether you’re a beginner looking for a fitness app, something you can use at home, or a training app that fits around a busy schedule, the right platform can make sticking to exercise easier, more effective and more enjoyable. From strength training and Pilates to running, yoga and habit-building, today’s best fitness apps offer expert-led workouts, AI features and flexible programmes you can do anywhere.
As a fitness editor, I’ve learned what makes a decent training tool and which apps aren’t worth the investment. In this guide, I’ve tested and reviewed the best fitness apps in the UK for 2026. Read on for the best apps for your body, goals and lifestyle.
Read more: The best supplements to take, according to experts
The best fitness apps for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Nike Training Club: Free, Nike.com
- Best free app – Alo Wellness Club: Free, Wellnessclub.aloyoga.com
- Best for weight loss – BetterMe: £9.99, Betterme.world
- Best for yoga and pilates – YogaGo by Well Tech: £12.99, Yogago.welltech.com
- Best for runners – Runna: £9.99, Runna.com
Read more: Best women’s gym leggings for every kind of workout
1Nike training club
- Best fitness app overall
- Exercise styles Strength, mobility, HIIT, yoga, core, cardio
- Subscription options No subscription required
- Why we love it
- Expert-led workouts
- A range of exercise styles
- Always free, no subscription needed
Nike training club is one of the best entirely free workout apps available. There are no subscription fees, no hidden in-app purchases, and there’s no paywall to access workouts.
The app offers a huge library of workouts led by vetted Nike coaches, covering strength, cardio, HIIT, mobility, core and yoga flows. Each workout is categorised according to your goal and the equipment needed, and the workouts range from quick five-minute exercises to 30-minute sessions.
It’s a great option for beginners, and you can use Nike’s goal-setting tools to filter by intensity, time and whether you’re working out at the gym or at home, so if something feels too advanced, you can change your settings and roll things back.
While the app doesn’t provide highly personalised training plans or detailed progress tracking like some of the paid apps on this list, it’s one of the best options for a free fitness app that offers a free bank of resources that’s regularly updated and added to.
2BetterMe
- Best fitness app for weight loss
- Exercise styles Weight-loss circuits, bodyweight strength, mobility, walking/running suggestions, Pilates-style classes.
- Subscription options Monthly or annual
- Why we love it
- Fitness tracker available at additional cost
- Takes a holistic view of health offering coaching on sleep and nutrition
- Huge range of exercises and challenges
- Take note
- Heavily tailored toward weight management
BetterMe is designed as a holistic weight-loss and wellness platform. It combines exercise programs with meal plans, habit trackers and coaching-style support, making it more than just a workout app. The app will ask you a series of questions before you sign up, including weight, height, age and goals, before recommending its library of video workouts and challenges.
The library includes a range of exercise styles such as bodyweight circuits, low-impact cardiovascular routines, beginner-friendly strength sessions, Pilates-style moves and flexibility work, while also integrating tools to monitor steps, water intake and track sleep and mood.
Pricing starts at around £9.99 per month for a full subscription, which unlocks personalised plans and advanced analytics. A free tier does exist, but it is quite limited and doesn’t seem worth it in the long run.
There are several structured challenges that span weeks or months to support consistency – this makes it a great option for beginners who aren’t sure where to start or how quickly they should be progressing. However, if weight management isn’t important to you, this might not be the app for you, as the focus on body composition is significant.
The app is also compatible with BetterMe’s own FitBit-style fitness tracker, which for £70 offers biometric data and creates a deeper level of personalisation when using the app and setting goals and challenges for movement, sleep and nutrition.
3Alo wellness club
- Best free fitness app
- Exercise styles Pilates, yoga, barre, strength, meditation
- Subscription options Free for Alo access members
- Why we love it
- Extra mindfulness and nutrition features
- No upfront cost or subscription
- Take note
- Not much personalisation available
A paid subscription to the Alo wellness club app (formerly known as Alo Moves) was around £17 to £18 per month, with a 14-day free trial to test the library. For Alo access members, the paywall has been removed, meaning lots of the content is technically free for anyone who joins that loyalty programme.
It’s one of the sleekest-looking yoga and wellness apps, known for its high-production video classes and expert instructors. There’s a huge range of on-demand workouts on offer – more than 4,000 classes and 300 programs. The classes are mainly yoga flows and Pilates, but there are also stretching sessions and strength-focused classes in the app, too.
The added bonus is the nutrition content and mindfulness sessions. You can choose from meditations and breathwork sessions, which you might otherwise need a totally different app subscription for, so this is a plus where value for money is concerned.
The classes range from easy and intermediate to hard, but be warned that some of the intermediate classes can feel quite rapid and challenging, particularly if you haven’t done mat Pilates in a while. Overall, it’s a great free resource for members and becoming a member doesn’t cost anything.
4Runna
- Best fitness app for runners
- Exercise styles Running
- Subscription options Monthly or annually
- Why we love it
- Customisable plans
- Free couch to 5k
- Favoured by professional runners
Runna is built around personalised running training plans. After entering your experience, goals and available schedule, the app creates structured weekly plans that include easy runs, interval sessions, tempo workouts, long runs and rest days, all tailored to your progression. It also includes strength and mobility suggestions to support running performance and reduce injury risk.
Despite having only launched in 2021, Runna has exploded in popularity with thousands of users worldwide. The app’s success resulted in exercise-tracking giant Strava acquiring the business in 2025.
Runna’s UK pricing is typically around £9.99 per month when billed annually (equivalent of approx £119.99 per year) with a free seven-day trial. The free couch-to-5k and return-to-running options are great entry points, and more advanced runners can use marathon and tempo schedules.
When senior fitness writer Harry Bullmore reviewed the app, he said: “If you’ve had a single conversation with a keen runner in recent years, chances are they will have told you about the Runna app... If an app can help you streamline your efforts and access that moment, whatever your starting level of fitness, it’s a thumbs up from me.”
5Yogago by Well Tech
- Best fitness app for yoga and Pilates
- Exercise styles Classic yoga, Pilates, somatic yoga, Tai Chi, chair yoga, sofa yoga and flexibility
- Subscription options Monthly, three-monthly or annually
- Why we love it
- Huge range of classes and challenges
- Caters to all levels
- Especially good for beginners and those with limited time
- Take note
- In-app purchases and automatic renewals
YogaGo’s name is misleading because it actually offers a huge library of low-impact movement – think Pilates, Tai Chi, somatic exercises, chair yoga and stretching. The app is free to download, but unlocking the personalised plans and full exercise library requires a subscription.
Variety and accessibility are the strengths of YogaGo. There’s a lot to choose from, and all levels are catered to. Whether you want a gentle seven to 10-minute stretch, a 20-minute Pilates session, or a month-long yoga progression plan, there’ll be something in the app for you.
There are more than 300 workouts across different styles, and the app can create tailored plans based on your goals and level. My personal favourites have been daily Tai Chi and the wall Pilates sessions – both ideal if you sit at a desk all day and want to improve your mobility, but have limited time to spare.
6FitBod
- Best fitness app for general strength training
- Exercise styles Customised resistance training, bodyweight options, muscle-specific routines
- Subscription options Monthly or annually
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Offers a range of exercise styles
FitBod is one of the most data-driven strength training apps available, using your past workouts, goals and equipment to generate custom plans. It’s less of a follow-along class app and more of a personalised strength coach in that it prescribes workouts with varying sets, reps and weights and adapts them over time.
It’s also a good place to track your progress and expand your knowledge of strength training. This is especially useful if you’re new to the gym and aren’t sure how to train each muscle group, which equipment to use, or how to stay consistent outside of the gym.
Pricing is typically around £8 to £12 per month or in the region of £99.99 for the year, depending on whether you apply any promotions. But there is a free trial, so you can test it out before committing.
The aesthetic feels tailored to gym bros, but FitBod is suitable for all levels. The AI adaptation also helps prevent plateaus by varying your exercises and the weight you’re using, so wherever you start, it will work for you.
7The Yoga Class
- Best fitness app for yoga at home
- Exercise styles Yoga flows, meditative sequences and mobility-focused sessions
- Subscription options Monthly or annual
- Why we love it
- A range of movement styles
- Additional features like news of IRL classes and retreats
- 14-day free trial
The Yoga Class is specifically for people who want an authentic, flexible at-home practice. There are more than 500 video classes across levels, durations and goals, so you can choose a gentle stretch, a flowing Vinyasa or a longer session to deepen your mobility.
The app also includes stretches, soundscapes and meditations for sleep, nervous system reset and focus, along with face yoga and recipes developed with a nutritionist.
The app is clean and intuitive, making it easy to filter by class length, level and target area. The class style is mindful with slow-to-moderate pacing, and there are clear verbal cues that help you get into alignment without feeling rushed.
A 14-day trial period gives you two weeks to decide whether you want to subscribe for £15.99 a month or £139 for the whole year.
8Pliability
- Best fitness app for mobility
- Exercise styles Stretching flows, mobility drills, recovery sequences
- Subscription options Monthly or annual
- Why we love it
- Helps support daily mobility
- Great for recovery and avoiding sports injuries
- Integrates well with fitness trackers
Pliability (formerly known as Romwod) is a mobility-first fitness app designed to improve flexibility, reduce stiffness, speed up recovery and enhance movement quality. For this reason, it’s a little different to the other apps on this list. It’s not a full-strength, yoga or cardio platform, but it does encourage more body awareness, which is key for all exercise levels.
You might not think stretching is a big deal, but it is. Pliability’s sessions target joints, muscle tension, posture and performance through guided stretching sequences and mobility routines, ideal for runners, gym-goers, athletes and anyone who sits still for long hours.
The app offers more than 1,700 guided routines tailored by body region and training goals, with sessions usually lasting between 10 and 20 minutes and requiring no equipment. The integration with fitness trackers, including Whoop and Garmin, is also especially effective.
A free seven-day trial makes it easy to test out the app, and you can then unlock the full library of content with a monthly or annual subscription of £15.99 or £139.99.
9YogiFi
- Best for personalised yoga sessions
- Exercise styles Yoga flows, breathwork, meditation, posture training
- Subscription options Monthly
- Why we love it
- Smart mat comes with three month app subscription
- App gives posture feedback and coaching
- Take note
- Mat is an expensive add on
YogiFi is a yoga-centric app that blends personalised yoga sessions with posture feedback, which is sorely missing from other fitness apps. The app connects seamlessly with YogiFi’s smart mat and uses AI features that prompt you during your practice, making you feel as though there’s a teacher in the room with you. The app can be used without the mat and hosts plenty of guided routines, but it’s the feedback that makes YogiFi stand out.
It’s designed to be flexible, offering short daily practices, breathing and meditation sessions, and adaptability based on your goals and wellness needs. Whether you’re doing a few minutes of morning stretching or a longer flow, the app can track your activity.
You do have to upgrade for premium services, such as 1:1 coach connect and wearable integration, but if you’re willing to do that and you mainly work out at home, it’s worth it. Think of it like Peloton but for yoga. The mat – which comes in different styles and costs between £195 and £240 on its own – comes with a three-month subscription to the app, thereafter it costs £5.99 per month.
What is the best fitness app?
The best fitness apps offer personalisation, value for money, a consistent bank of content, and help support your progress and goals. If you favour cardio and are looking for an app to get you into running, I’d recommend Runna. If weight management is something you’re more interested in, the BetterMe app offers a huge range of exercise styles in one app, but helps track progress through body composition and lifestyle habits. But for the best free experience, the Nike Training Club is my top pick.
How I tested and selected the best fitness apps
Having tried countless fitness apps over the years, I’ve come to know what makes a good bit of tech. But I looked for a specific checklist of must-haves when testing some of the highest-rated. I set myself challenges and followed various plans and pathways, but I also judged each app on some fundamentals. You can find out more about my testing criteria at the end of this article. While putting a range of fitness apps through their paces, I considered the following criteria:
- User experience and design: I downloaded each app and treated each one as though I were an absolute beginner, checking out the journey within the app, how easy it was to sign up and whether the courses, classes and instructions were clearly labelled, easy to follow and well designed.
- Content volume: I judged each app on how many classes, courses or opportunities to progress it offered. A good app offers plenty of opportunities to move forward and options for varying ability levels.
- Personalisation: Apps that can adapt to your specific needs are often the best, so I looked for personalisation features and considered whether these actually helped or just seemed like bells and whistles.
- Extra features: I also took special features and extras into account, such as whether the app connected to a wearable like a smart ring, watch or Whoop. I also judged the apps on any extras that came with them, like equipment, subscription offers, built-in coaches and the like.
- Value for money: I noted any sign-up fees, deals, offers or subscription models that seemed worth the investment and ruled out any apps that seemed to be offering too little for too high a fee.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Emilie Lavinia is a fitness and wellbeing editor. She’s tested countless apps dedicated to fitness, strength and mobility. From apps that teach the fundamentals of Tai Chi to those that coach you to a marathon PB, she’s applied her knowledge of fitness and wellbeing to select the best.
Read more: These are the best mindfulness and meditation apps, tested by a wellbeing editor
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks