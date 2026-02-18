Why this Apple Watch from Very is your new wellness essential

Every day can feel like a juggling act, bookended by early starts with rushed breakfasts and late-night emails that barely make a dent on the to-do list. But small wellness wins – a deep, restorative sleep, calmer mornings and days that are more about focus than fuzz – are still there for the taking.

This is where the Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3 come into their own. Both available now at Very, these devices can help boost your everyday wellbeing by tracking your fitness, scoring your sleep, and even alerting you to the signs of potential health issues.

Made for iPhone and available in two sizes, the Apple Watch Series 11 is a stylish smartwatch made from aluminium and titanium, with interchangeable straps and bracelets to match every outfit.

As well as telling the time with beautiful, customisable watch faces and a screen that doesn’t sleep, the Apple Watch Series 11 keeps you updated with messages and calls – or fine-tunes which notifications tap your wrist, and which can be left for later. You can even take calls when your iPhone is out of reach, and harness the power of Siri with Apple Intelligence to have the voice assistant help look up information, manage your day and keep you focused on your goals.

Also available to buy now at Very, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 3 make the perfect companion to the Apple Watch. These sleek wireless earphones have powerful Active Noise Cancelling for blocking out distractions, a long battery life for streaming music, and, for the first time, heart rate sensing. This lets you track your heart rate and calories burned while you exercise, so even without your iPhone, your daily fitness data stays up-to-date.

More durable and water resistant than ever, AirPods Pro 3 offer up to eight hours of battery life, and can be quickly topped up via the included charge case. They also pack Live Translation, which uses the power of Apple Intelligence to translate your conversations in real-time, so you can communicate with confidence wherever you are.

While AirPods Pro 3 help you stay focused, Apple Watch Series 11 remains the hub of fitness tracking and health insight, pulling together sleep, activity and heart data to create a clearer picture of your overall wellbeing.

Additional features include advanced workout plans and exercise tracking, heart rate measurements, and a daily sleep score to help make your nightly slumber more restorative and your mornings more energetic. There’s even an integrated ECG function and notifications to alert you about a high or low heart rate, an irregular rhythm, and possible sleep apnoea. And with up to 24 hours of battery life, you can wear it all day and night.

Wellness isn’t just about numbers, it’s about how you feel. Apple Watch Series 11 can spot signs of chronic high blood pressure, then notify you of possible hypertension. The wearable also uses an integrated thermometer for temperature sensing and cycle tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates.

Whether you’re a daily gym goer, a pilates pro or a yoga fan, the Apple Watch Series 11 can track every class, session and workout. Plus, it tracks walking, jogging, running and swimming (thanks to 50 metres of water resistance), along with a wide range of sports to help you set a new personal best and reach your fitness goals.

With an optional subscription to Apple Fitness+, the Watch Series 11 delivers professional classes for 12 different workout types, from HIIT to rowing, right to your wrist. Get real-time, personalised metrics onscreen while you work out, then finish off with mindful cooldown and guided meditation sessions.

Away from the gym, Apple Watch Series 11 features Apple Pay, so you can pay with contactless in shops, restaurants, and anywhere else where you’d tap your debit or credit card. Your bank details – and everything else, for that matter – are kept secure, since Apple Watch locks with a passcode the moment it leaves your wrist. Other safety features include international emergency calling, plus fall and crash detection (where your Apple Watch will call the emergency services if you need help after a heavy fall or road accident).

Apple Watch Series 11 pairs to your compatible iPhone with Bluetooth. Or, pay a little extra and you can pick up the 5G ‘cellular’ version, which has its own mobile data connection for internet access, messaging and calls while away from both your home and phone.

Together, the Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3 can help you elevate every moment of your day.

Whether you want to run faster and lift heavier or relax, meditate and sleep more soundly, this watch and earphones combo from Very is ready to help you feel more in control of your day.

