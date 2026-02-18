FDA issues urgent recall of trendy supplement after three people fall ill in US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular dietary supplement has been recalled across the U.S. after it was linked to a salmonella outbreak, which sickened multiple people.

Rosabella-brand moringa powder capsules, which aim to support healthy energy levels and a good night’s sleep, were recalled Friday, according to a press release shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall came after information collected by the CDC showed that seven people were infected with Salmonella Newport, a strain of the foodborne illness, between November 7, 2025, and January 8, 2026. Three of the sick people who were interviewed reported eating Rosabella-brand moringa powder capsules.

The capsules were sold in white plastic bottles, with a green label and expiration dates in 2027. Consumers can identify the product by its different seven-digit lot codes, listed by the FDA.

The recalled supplements were also sold online via eBay, TikTok Shop, Amazon, Shein and Tryrosabella.com.

open image in gallery Rosabella Moringa Supplement Capsules have been recalled after they were linked to a salmonella outbreak ( U.S. Food and Drug Administration )

open image in gallery The popular supplement was sold on TikTok shop and Amazon ( Getty Images )

Salmonella infections were found in seven states: Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Washington. Three of the seven people sickened were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Consumers are urged to throw the supplements away immediately or return them to the place of purchase.

As noted in the FDA press release, salmonella illness often occurs “within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated” with the bacteria. Usually, symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, and can last from four to seven days.

Many supplements have been linked to previous salmonella outbreaks in the U.S. Last month, Superfoods Inc., the manufacturer of Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder, issued a recall for its original and wild berry-flavored supplement powder, after it was connected to 45 illnesses reported between August and December 2025.

At least 12 people required hospitalization, though no fatalities have been recorded. The products were distributed nationwide, with cases identified in 21 states.

In September, four popular dietary supplements imported from Vallon Farm Direct in Jodhpur, India, including Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder, were recalled after they were linked to a major salmonella outbreak. At the time, there were 11 illnesses and three hospitalizations.

Out of 10 people who got sick and were interviewed by the CDC, nine reported eating powdered dietary supplements. Six people also reported eating Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder.

Salmonella bacteria are the second leading cause of foodborne illnesses in the U.S., according to the CDC. The organization also notes that each year, there are 1.35 million illnesses, 420 deaths, and 26,500 hospitalizations due to salmonella.