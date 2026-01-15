Dozens ill as popular diet supplement powder recalled over salmonella fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 45 individuals across nearly two dozen U.S. states have fallen ill with Salmonella food poisoning linked to a brand of "super greens" diet supplement powder, federal health officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Superfoods Inc., the manufacturer of Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder, has issued a recall for its original and wild berry flavors. The affected products bear expiration dates ranging from August 2026 to January 2028. Consumers are advised not to consume, sell, or serve these products, and should either dispose of them or return them to the point of purchase.

Illnesses connected to the supplement were reported between August 22 and December 30, 2025. At least 12 people required hospitalization, though no fatalities have been recorded, according to information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The products were distributed nationwide, with cases identified in 21 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

An FDA investigation is continuing, and additional products could be contaminated, the agency said.

It comes as popular chocolate bar brand has also issued a voluntary recall for one of its products due to potential salmonella contamination.

Spring & Mulberry, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, announced the recall of its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar after routine testing by a third-party laboratory detected a trace of the bacteria.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a report on Monday detailing the discovery. The affected chocolate bars have been sold online and through various retail partners since September 15, 2025.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by its distinctive teal box and the lot code 025255, which is printed on both the back of the packaging and the inner flow wrap.

While no illnesses have been reported in connection with the chocolate bars, customers who have purchased the recalled candy are urged to dispose of it immediately. Refunds can be obtained by contacting Spring & Mulberry directly at recalls@springandmulberry.com.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning usually start within hours or days of eating a contaminated food product.

They include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment within a week, but infections can be serious in children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.