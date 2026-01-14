Chocolate bars sold across the US recalled over salmonella concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular brand of chocolate bars has been recalled over potential salmonella contamination.

Spring & Mulberry — based in Raleigh, North Carolina — issued a voluntary recall on its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar after routine testing done by a third-party laboratory discovered a trace of salmonella, according to a report published Monday by the FDA.

The affected chocolate bars have been available to buy online and through certain retail partners since September 15, 2025.

Customers can identify the recalled chocolate bars by the teal box color and the lot code 025255 listed on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap.

While there have been no illnesses reported, those who have purchased the recalled candy are urged to throw it away and to contact Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com to request a refund.

open image in gallery No illnesses have currently been reported as a result of consuming the recalled chocolate bars ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The affected chocolate bars have the lot code 025255 listed on the back of the packaging ( FDA )

Further questions or concerns can be directed to the brand’s customer service department using the email address recalls@springandmulberry.com.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration, and stomach cramps, according to the FDA. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

The chocolate bar recall comes a few months after the FDA issued a recall for Doughy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough by Hudson River Foods in November, also due to potential salmonella contamination. However, the recall was updated and declared a Class I as of December 5 after it was found that consuming the product could lead to severe health consequences or death.

There were 113 units of the edible cookie dough were affected by the recall. They each come in 12-ounce packages with a best-by date of July 4, 2026.

The packages of cookie dough were sold in 15 states across the U.S.: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas.

According to the FDA’s enforcement report, those who may have been potentially affected were contacted via email. It is unknown if any illnesses have been reported.

Meanwhile, McCain Foods USA Inc, based in Idaho, recalled nearly 40,000 cases of two tater tot brands in December, according to an enforcement report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall was due to the potential presence of clear, hard plastic fragments in the products.

Last week, the FDA elevated the recall to a Class II, which means that eating the affected items can result in “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” according to the agency.

The recalled items can be identified by their batch codes and production dates, found here.