Popular specialty cheese brands recalled nationwide under highest risk warning over listeria contamination
Cheese products from The Ambriola Company, including some under the Boar’s Head brand, were recalled last November
Several popular specialty cheese brands have been recalled across the country under the highest risk warning from the Food and Drug Administration over fears of listeria contamination.
The Ambriola Company recalled select cheese products, including some under the Boar’s Head brand, last November after routine testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in vulnerable populations.
Earlier this week, the FDA classified the recall as Class I, the highest risk warning the agency has. With a Class I recall, there is a “reasonable probability” that the product “will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the FDA.
The company’s recall notice warned that listeria infection in healthy people can cause high fever, severe headaches, nausea and diarrhea. It can even lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, the notice warned.
Here is a full list of recalled products:
- Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano (sold by the pound)
- Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano 6-ounce cup
- Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag (sold by the pound)
- Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated 4-ounce cup
- Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 8-ounce cup
- Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano (sold by the pound)
- Member’s Mark Pecorino Romano 1.5-pound bag
- Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano (sold by the pound)
The recalled products were distributed in 20 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Customers who purchased the recalled products are advised to throw them away or return them for a full refund.
When the recall notice was issued on November 25, 2025, there were no related illnesses reported.
“We take food safety very seriously and immediately alerted stores and distributors to remove the affected products from shelves,” Phil Marfuggi, chief executive officer of The Ambriola Company, said in a statement. “We are working closely with the FDA and continuing to test our products and facilities to fully understand the situation.”
