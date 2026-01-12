Nationwide cheese recall affecting 8 products is upgraded to highest risk level
- A nationwide cheese recall affecting eight popular products has been upgraded as health officials warn eating contaminated cheese could lead to death.
- Several specialty cheese brands, including some under the Boar’s Head label, were recalled by the Ambriola Company in November after routine testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in its products.
- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently classified the recall as a Class I, its highest risk warning, indicating a reasonable probability of serious adverse health consequences or death.
- Listeria infection symptoms include fever, headaches, flu-like symptoms, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures.
- The recalled products were distributed in 20 US states, and customers are advised to dispose of them or return them for a full refund; no related illnesses were reported at the time of the initial recall.