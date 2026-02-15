Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Check your cabinets: thousands of jars of peanut butter are part of the FDA’s latest recall.

Over 20,000 cases of single-serve peanut butter and peanut butter-and-jelly combination snacks produced by Ventura Foods LLC and distributed under multiple brands have been affected.

Originally initiated in 2025, the recall was upgraded to a Class II by the FDA this week due to the increased risk of health consequences after pieces of blue plastic were found during production.

The products were shipped to retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The full list of items and their lot numbers can be found through the FDA’s recall notice.

Over 20,000 cases of various peanut butter products have been affected by the recall ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

While the FDA did not confirm whether any illnesses had been reported, the agency did note that serious health consequences are unlikely.

The peanut butter recall comes amid a raft of issues plaguing consumers across various food products.

Also this week, the FDA issued a recall of a single lot of Initiative Foods’ Tippy Toes brand of Apple Pear Banana Fruit baby food puree due to elevated levels of patulin.

A notice released Friday on the agency’s website urged consumers to throw out any products with a best by date of July 17, 2026, and the package code INIA0120 printed on the bottom of each plastic tube. Each package contains two containers of puree and is sold for around $1.99.

The affected product was distributed in retail grocery stores in all U.S. states except for Alaska. It may also have been distributed to the U.S. territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.

0Shoppers were also notified of a recall this week affecting over 22,000 pounds of ground beef.

CS Beef Packers, LLC, based in Kuna, Idaho, announced the recall of approximately 22,912 pounds of its raw ground beef products in a report shared February 11 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

According to the FSIS announcement, the issue was discovered during routine testing, and results showed the presence of E. coli O145, a “Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.” Customers exposed to that strain of E. coli can get sick within only two to eight days.

A full list of affected products is available to view as part of the FSIS announcement.