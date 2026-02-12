Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular cake mix recalled over serious health risk

Botulism, listeria, and recalls: How recalls work
  • Dallas-based B.C. Williams Bakery Service has issued a Class I recall for its Spice Cake Mix and Swiss Chocolate Cake Mix due to an undeclared milk allergen.
  • The recall, originally announced in December, was elevated to Class I by the FDA, indicating a serious health risk, including severe illness or death for consumers with dairy allergies.
  • The affected products are 50-pound multi-wall bags of both cake mixes, with specific lot numbers provided.
  • Consumers who have purchased these products are advised to avoid using them, particularly if they have a dairy allergy.
  • It is currently unknown where the recalled cake mixes were sold or distributed across the United States.
