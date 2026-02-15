Baby food part of urgent US recall over potentially toxic substance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FDA has issued a recall of a single lot of Initiative Foods’ Tippy Toes brand of Apple Pear Banana Fruit baby food puree due to elevated levels of patulin.

A notice, released Friday on the agency’s website, urged consumers to throw out any products with a best by date of July 17, 2026, and the package code INIA0120 printed on the bottom of each plastic tube. Each package contains two containers of puree and is sold for around $1.99.

“The recalled Product was sampled under the Total Diet Study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which found elevated patulin levels higher than is common for these products,” the statement read. “Initiative Foods worked with FDA to identify the single lot to recall due to possible health concerns identified in this notice.”

It added: “Patulin is a naturally occurring substance (called a mycotoxin) which is produced by molds that may grow in various fruits, including apples.

“Long-term exposure resulting from ingestion of patulin can lead to various adverse health consequences, including a potential for immune suppression, nerve damage, headache, fever, and nausea.”

open image in gallery Tippy Toes' Apple Pear Banana puree product has been recalled due to elevated levels of patulin ( FDA )

open image in gallery Product was distributed nationwide in all U.S. states except for Alaska ( PA Wire )

The affected product was distributed in retail grocery stores in all U.S. states except for Alaska. It may also have been distributed to the U.S. territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to the FDA. However, should “concerns arise regarding health after consumption of the product,” consumers are directed to contact their healthcare provider.

Customers with a product matching the expiration date of July 17, 2026, should “discontinue use of the Product and dispose of it immediately or return to their place of purchase for a refund.”

Retailers have also been advised to “check inventory and shelves, and immediately remove the affected lot from sale or distribution and catalogue the recalled product.”

“At Initiative Foods, the safety of our consumers and their families is our highest priority,” said Don Ephgrave, Initiative Foods’ CEO and President in a statement. “We are cooperating with the FDA to ensure strict review and enhanced safety measures across all our products. We thank our retail partners and customers for their understanding and prompt action on this matter.”

For further recall information and updates, consumers and retailers can call a dedicated toll-free number: 1-855-215-5730, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm ET.