Tater tot recall expands to 650,000 pounds sold in 28 states
The affected tater tots, produced by McCain Foods in Idaho, were mainly distributed in bulk to food service clients
Federal health authorities expanded a frozen tater tot recall Tuesday to more than 21,600 30-pound cases, now totaling about 648,000 pounds, due to possible contamination with hard plastic fragments.
As announced in January, the affected tater tots were produced by McCain Foods in Idaho and primarily distributed in bulk to food service clients. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the products were not sold in retail stores, limiting exposure to the general public.
The expanded list of recalled items includes Ore‑Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes, with more than 21,500 cases accounted for, and a smaller number of Sonic Tots products. These items were packaged in bulk, clear, unlabeled poly bags and distributed to foodservice and other markets.
Tuesday’s FDA report states the recalled products were distributed to vendors in 28 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
So far, the FDA has not reported any confirmed injuries linked to the contaminated tater tots and stresses that even small fragments of hard plastic can cause choking hazards or mouth and throat injuries if consumed.
The following products are listed in the updated recall:
Ore‑Ida Tater Tots Shaped potatoes
- Cases: 21,557
- Item Number: OIF00215A
- Packaging: Clear unlabeled poly bag (6 × 5 lb bags)
- Net Weight per Case: 30 pounds
- UPC: 1 00 72714 00215 8
- Expanded Batch Codes: 1005475084, 1005476076, 1005477012, 1005498350
- Expanded Use‑By Dates: E 20271006, E 20271007, E 20271008, E 20271103
Sonic Tots
- Cases: 67
- Item Number: SON00543
- Packaging: Clear unlabeled poly bag (6 × 5 lb bags)
- Net Weight per Case: 30 pounds
- UPC: 0 00 72714 00543 5
- Batch Code: 1005486334
- Production Code: B 292 / 5
So far, the FDA has not reported any confirmed injuries linked to the contaminated tater tots, but officials stress that even small fragments of hard plastic can cause choking hazards or mouth and throat injuries if consumed.
Shoppers and institutions with questions about whether their product is included in the recall can find more details on the FDA’s recall page or contact McCain Foods’ customer service at 1 (877) 804-6198 for guidance on refunds or disposal.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks