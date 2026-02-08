Woman sues Sonic after she’s stabbed repeatedly in restaurant parking lot

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Oklahoma City woman is suing Sonic Drive‑In, alleging a violent stabbing in a restaurant parking lot was worsened by inadequate security and broken surveillance equipment.

Linda Hollrah’s complaint, filed in Oklahoma County District Court, says the alleged attack around 11:30 p.m. on December 16 left her with multiple stab wounds, extensive medical bills, and an inability to work during her recovery.

Hollrah, returning home from a concert, ordered food for pickup at the Sonic near Northeast 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue. Upon arrival, employees allegedly instructed her to wait in a drive‑in stall until her order was brought out.

As she waited, a masked man approached her and repeatedly stabbed her in the arm, chest, liver, and knee without saying a word. He then fled the scene.

Hollrah survived the attack but required urgent surgery, which has resulted in about $250,000 in hospital bills, with another costly leg surgery expected.

open image in gallery Oklahoma City police released these photos of the male suspect who is accused of stabbing Linda Hollrah in a Sonic Drive-In restaurant ( Oklahoma City Police Department )

The lawsuit accuses Sonic Industries LLC of negligence for failing to provide basic security measures and for having nonworking surveillance cameras on the property at the time of the attack.

Hollrah’s attorney, Tom Cummings, told The Oklahoman that she received no warning to keep her car doors locked or windows up.

Hollrah is seeking damages in excess of $10,000 for medical expenses, lost income and pain and suffering. She claims Sonic knew of past assaults against patrons and “had reason to know of the danger posed to its customers” by people who frequent the area.

Oklahoma City police have released video and still images of a man they believe is the suspect, describing him as a clean-shaven Black male, aged between 35 and 45 years old, wearing a multicolored striped hoodie and a beanie with braids pulled back under the cap.

No arrest has been reported, and investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or okccrimetips.com and reference case #25-92627. A cash reward is possible.