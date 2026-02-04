Murder arrest in Leicester after fatal stabbing near De Montfort University
- A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in Leicester city centre following an altercation.
- The victim collapsed in Oxford Street and was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.
- An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.
- Police believe the victim was involved in a confrontation with another man who left the scene before officers arrived.
- Authorities are appealing for witnesses, including those who assisted the victim and motorists with dashcam footage, as investigations continue.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks