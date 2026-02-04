Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murder arrest in Leicester after fatal stabbing near De Montfort University

Police scene outside De Montfort University campus following 'very serious incident'
  • A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in Leicester city centre following an altercation.
  • The victim collapsed in Oxford Street and was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.
  • An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.
  • Police believe the victim was involved in a confrontation with another man who left the scene before officers arrived.
  • Authorities are appealing for witnesses, including those who assisted the victim and motorists with dashcam footage, as investigations continue.
