Emergency services rush to incident at De Montfort University

The emergency services have rushed to an incident at De Montfort University.

A large cordon has been in place in Leicester city centre since Tuesday evening and roads are currently closed.

De Montfort University has told the BBC the “serious incident” took place on its campus.

A spokesperson said: "We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened.

"We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident."

Leicestershire Police said in a social media post that several roads near the campus have closed “due to police scene preservation”.

These closure are expected to stay in place for a number of hours which may cause traffic disruption.

Officers said the road closures currently in place are: Infirmary Road, Oxford Street, Infirmary Square, Carlton Street, York Road, Lower Brown Street, The Gateway, and Gosling Street.

The road closures also affect access to the hospital and car park at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Leicestershire Police said: "NHS staff will be given access to the hospital car park but will need to provide their ID to officers at the scene."

This is a breaking story, more to follow...