Sonic has a new deal available to celebrate the start of NFL season – here is what you can score
The BOGO Double Sonic Smasher burger deal resets every week of September
Sonic Drive-In is kicking off the NFL season with a sizzling play it hopes will score big with fans: A buy-one, get-one-free deal on its Double Sonic Smasher burger.
The Double Sonic Smasher, hand‑smashed and grilled to crispy‑edged, features two seasoned Angus patties layered with melted cheese, diced onions, crinkle‑cut pickles, and the chain’s signature Smasher sauce, all served on a soft potato bun.
This limited‑time App‑exclusive deal resets weekly through September 28, giving fans multiple chances to take advantage of the free burger reward during the stretch of the football season.
Tied to the brand’s "Smashional Burger of America” rollout earlier this year, the promotion is being supported by a new campaign titled “Where Football Goes to Burger.”
To redeem, customers must order through the Sonic App as a registered user. The offer is not valid with delivery and cannot be combined with other promotions. Add‑ons cost extra, and availability varies by location.
Sonic also has two limited-time fall favorites right now, the Salted Caramel Toffee Croissant Bites and Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee, perfect for early morning-pregames.
The 2025 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game, broadcasting on NBC and Peacock at 8:20 p.m. EST.
