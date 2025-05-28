Tots and Tales: Sonic partners with authors for new summer menu items

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sonic Drive-In has partnered with authors on its newest menu craze - and introduced new drinks to help cool you down. .

Bestselling authors Ashley Poston, Abby Jimenez, and the writing duo Christina Lauren are teaming with Sonic for its campaign, celebrating summer reads and sweet drinks. The fast food chain is introducing a new line of Sweet Topped Lemonades, aiming to refresh customers while promoting literacy among children.

The new drinks come in three flavors: Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Blueberry Lavender Lemonade. Each drink features Sonic's signature lemonade topped with a sweet cold foam.

Early access to the new drink through the Sonic App began on Tuesday. These new drinks are available nationwide starting June 2.

open image in gallery New drinks are arriving at Sonic Drive-In and it’s in partnership with three authors ( Getty Images )

The campaign supports education by helping provide 100,000 books to underserved kids through its Limeades for Learning initiative, with proceeds from all drink sales funding the effort. Poston is the bestselling author of romance novels such The Seven Year Slip and The Dead Romantics, and is set to release her latest book, Sounds Like Love, on June 17.

"Summer has always been synonymous with books in my head, required reading, midnight releases and audiobooks on long road trips," Poston said in a news release.

"To me, there is nothing more quintessentially summer than a sweet topped classic lemonade and a steamy read. Now excuse me while I go kick back in my hammock and sink into a romance to quench my thirst for refreshing meet-cutes and sugar-sweet happily ever afters."

open image in gallery The new Sweet Topped Lemonades come in three flavors: Classic, Strawberry, and Blueberry Lavender Lemonades, each topped with sweet cold foam. ( Sonic )

Jimenez, known for titles such as Just for the Summer and Yours Truly, released her latest novel, Say You'll Remember Me, in April.

"I write stories that make you laugh, cry and maybe believe in love again," Jimenez said in a news release. "

Sweet topped lemonades may make you feel that way too. Blueberry lavender is sweet, a bit unexpected and completely swoon-worthy. Whether you're reading on the beach or just need a little moment of joy in your day, this flavor is the perfect escape."

Christina Lauren, the pen name of writing duo Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, is known for bestselling books such as The Paradise Problem, Love and Other Words and the Beautiful series.

“As lifelong book lovers, we'll always jump at the opportunity to foster a love of reading," Hobbs and Billings said in a news release.

"Some of our best memories are from hot summer days spent getting lost in a book. What better way to spend the summer this year than reading with a sweet topped strawberry lemonade and supporting public education all at the same time?"

Other Sonic arrivals just in time for summer include new Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites and the limited-time return of the beloved Watermelon and Lemonberry Slushes. These items are available exclusively in the Sonic App.