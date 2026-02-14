Popular snack bars recalled in US after customer falls ill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple popular snack bars have been recalled after it was found that they contain two ingredients that were not included on the label, resulting in a customer’s allergic reaction.

Juniper Granola, LLC, based in Rochester, New York, has recalled its Chocolate Cherry and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Junebars because they may contain undeclared milk and soy, according to a press release shared Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Since the two ingredients aren’t listed on the snacks’ label, customers who are allergic to soy or milk “run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if they consume the products, per the press release.

Juniper Granola became aware of the undeclared allergens and opened an investigation after a customer reported having an allergic reaction to milk after consuming one of the bars. During the investigation, the company discovered that the issue was caused by an oversight in the company’s evaluation process, which resulted in a box of non-vegan chocolate chips, containing milk and soy, being used during production.

Junebars, high-fiber snack bars made with whole foods, are usually made with dairy-free and soy-free chocolate chips, prompting the recall immediately after the error was discovered.

open image in gallery Junebars have been recalled over a manufacturing error ( Courtesy of the FDA )

The recall affects Chocolate Cherry and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Junebars that are stamped with the label L1300, L1300A, L1300B, or L1301A.

Recalled bars were available to order on Juniper Granola’s website and distributed to various retailers in January 2026.

Consumers with the snack bars should throw them away immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Milk and soy are identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with wheat, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and sesame, according to the FDA. Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.”

open image in gallery Snack bars were recalled after a customer had an allergic reaction to undeclared milk ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Many snacks and sweet treats have been pulled from shelves due to serious allergy risks. Last month, thousands of units of M&M’s products were recalled across 20 states because their packaging did not include proper allergen warnings.

The recall was announced by the FDA after it emerged that more than 6,000 units had been repackaged by Beacon Promotions Inc. without advisories that they may contain milk, soy and peanuts.

In December, 50-pound multi-wall bags of cake mixes, distributed by B.C. Williams Bakery Service, were recalled due to an undeclared milk allergen that was not listed on the label. It is not yet known where the mixes were sold or distributed.

However, the recall was recently elevated to Class I by the FDA, meaning there is a serious health risk associated with consuming the products.