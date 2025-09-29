Eight surprising foods that can trigger severe allergic reactions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food allergies are no longer limited to the usual suspects. Peanuts and shellfish may still dominate the headlines, but a growing number of people are reacting to foods not currently recognised in UK allergen laws.

As cases of severe allergic reactions rise, experts are urging policymakers to rethink which foods require mandatory labelling. As someone who has been caught out more than once by hidden allergens, I welcome the move.

Nearly one third of the UK population – around 21 million people – live with some form of allergy. Between 1998 and 2018, more than 100,000 people were hospitalised for food allergies, and 152 died as a result. About 6 per cent of UK adults – roughly 2.4 million people – have a medically confirmed food allergy.

Under the Food Information Regulations 2014, food businesses must clearly label 14 major allergens when used as ingredients. These include cereals containing gluten (such as wheat, barley and rye); crustaceans (for example crabs and prawns); molluscs (such as mussels and oysters); fish; peanuts; tree nuts (including almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts); soya; milk; eggs; mustard; sesame; celery; sulphur dioxide or sulphites; and lupin.

The allergens must be declared on packaging or made available to diners when eating out.

A major advance came in October 2021 with Natasha’s Law. It requires all pre-packed foods for direct sale (PPDS) to display a full ingredients list, with the 14 major allergens clearly highlighted. This reform closed a dangerous loophole and greatly improved transparency and safety for people living with food allergies.

But recent clinical research suggests that even this updated list may no longer be enough. A large study analysed almost 3,000 cases of food-induced anaphylaxis reported to the Allergy Vigilance Network (a European database that collects and monitors severe allergic reactions to food and other triggers) between 2002 and 2023.

It identified eight foods not currently on the EU and UK mandatory labelling list that were responsible for at least 1 per cent of anaphylaxis cases. These include goat’s and sheep’s milk (2.8 per cent), buckwheat (2.4 per cent), peas and lentils (1.8 per cent), pine nuts (1.6 per cent), kiwi (1.5 per cent), apple (1 per cent), beehive products (1 per cent), and alpha-gal – a sugar found in red meat – (1.7 per cent).

The study’s authors argue that at least four of these (goat’s and sheep’s milk, buckwheat, peas, lentils and pine nuts) should be considered for mandatory labelling because of their frequency, severity and potential for hidden exposure.

The popularity of vegan and plant-based diets is increasing the use of ingredients such as pea protein, lentil flour and buckwheat – all linked to allergic reactions. A 2022 study found that pea protein, now common in meat substitutes, triggered reactions in people with legume allergies. Some allergens share similar protein structures, leading to cross-reactivity, which raises concerns about hidden allergens even in “healthy” foods.

About the author Dipa Kamdar is a Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice at Kingston University. This article was first published by The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article

It’s important to distinguish a true food allergy from a food intolerance. Intolerance does not involve the immune system and typically causes digestive issues, such as bloating, diarrhoea or stomach pain, because the body struggles to digest certain foods.

A food allergy, by contrast, occurs when the immune system mistakenly identifies specific proteins as harmful. This triggers an immune response involving immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies, which release chemicals such as histamine. The symptoms can range from mild itching, hives or nausea to severe swelling, breathing difficulties and anaphylaxis, usually within minutes or within two hours after exposure.

Anaphylaxis is a medical emergency. Symptoms can include swelling of the throat or tongue, difficulty breathing or swallowing, dizziness, fainting, pale or blue skin, and loss of consciousness. Immediate treatment is vital: the Resuscitation Council UK advises giving intramuscular adrenaline into the outer thigh, using an auto-injector such as an EpiPen, and repeating the dose after five minutes if symptoms persist, while calling emergency services.

Beyond the physical risks, food allergies carry a heavy emotional and social burden. Studies show that children and their parents often experience heightened anxiety around eating out, attending school or travelling. The constant vigilance required to avoid a serious reaction can erode quality of life and mental health.

The 14 allergens currently enshrined in UK law were a landmark in consumer protection. But science doesn’t stand still – and neither do allergies. As new triggers emerge, food safety regulations must adapt. Updating the allergen list isn’t just administrative housekeeping; it’s about preventing the next emergency and making sure everyone can eat with confidence.