Nearly 23,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled because they may have been contaminated with E. coli O145, a bacterium that could cause a severe foodborne illness.

CS Beef Packers, LLC, based in Kuna, Idaho, announced the recall of approximately 22,912 pounds of its raw ground beef products in a report shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Wednesday (February 11).

According to the FSIS announcement, the issue was discovered during routine testing, and results showed the presence of E. coli O145, a “Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.” Customers exposed to that strain of E. coli can get sick within only two to eight days.

The USDA has identified the recall risk level as high or medium (Class I), which is when there is a probability that there can be serious or adverse health consequences, including death, from consuming the products.

The recall affects three different ground beef items, which were all produced on January 14, 2026. One product recalled is eight 10-lb. chubs of “BEEF, COARSE GROUND, 73 L” with the case code 18601.

In addition, four 10-lb. chubs of “FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 73L,” with the case code 19583, and four 10-lb. chubs of “FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 81L,” with the case code 19563, are being recalled.

Routine testing discovered that approximately 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef may have been contaminated with the disease causing baterium ( Getty Images )

The packaging of all three beef products has the use/freeze by date of February 4, 2026, and two stickers with time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32, indicating when, on January 14, it was produced.

All the products also bear the establishment number “EST. 630,” printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub, according to the FSIS announcement.

The recalled items were shipped to distributors in California, Idaho and Oregon “for further distribution to foodservice locations.”

While there haven’t been any reported illnesses due to the consumption of the products, consumers should throw the ground beef away immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

People who are infected with E. coli O145 can develop symptoms like diarrhea, which is often bloody, and vomiting, per the FSIS report. While some illnesses can be severe and last up to a week, vigorous rehydration and rest are the typical treatments for the infection.

This isn’t the first time that multiple beef products in the U.S. have sparked E. coli concerns. In December, Mountain West Food Group, LLC, recalled approximately 2,855 pounds of raw ground beef products because they may be contaminated with E. coli O26, another variation of “Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.”

The recalled raw ground beef was in 16-ounce, vacuum-sealed packages containing the label “FORWARD FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF,” with the “USE OR FREEZE BY 01/13/26 EST 2083” on the side of the packaging. It was also sent to distributors who sold to six states: California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Other food-borne illnesses were a huge cause of concern last year. In September, Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, California, recalled nearly 245,000 pounds of various pasta products after they were linked to a listeria outbreak, which began in August 2024.

The listeria outbreak resulted in six deaths and 27 illnesses across 18 states, as of November 2025.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate many foods, with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”