Bags of tiny chocolate chip cookies under recall for presenting a choking hazard
Recalled Chips Ahoy! products include select cartons and pouches of Baked Bites Brookie with best‑by dates in May 2026
A recall of Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookie after a potential choking hazard was found in products sold at select stores nationwide.
Mondelez Global LLC and federal regulators confirmed that some batches of the brownie-chocolate chip cookie hybrid may contain small clumps of corn starch that could pose a risk, especially to young children and elderly consumers, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Initially announced on December 24, 2025, the Chips Ahoy! recall was expanded on December 30 to include one additional best‑by date and two more Universal Product Codes of affected products. The recall was listed on the FDA website on February 4.
The expanded recall now covers additional product codes and best‑by dates that may still be in circulation at retail stores nationwide.
Affected products come in multiple package sizes, including 22.4‑ounce cartons and pouches ranging from 1.4 to 7 ounces, with best‑by dates from May 9 to May 18, 2026.
The affected Chips Ahoy! products are as follows:
22.4 oz CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie 8ct Caddie
- Retail UPC: 44000086688
- Case GTN: 10044000086678
- Best When Used By Dates: May 9, 10, 11, 12, 2026
2.8 oz CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie Pouch
- Retail UPC: 4400008667
- Case GTN: N/A
- Best When Used By Dates: May 9, 10, 11, 12, 2026
7.0 oz CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie 5ct 12-pack
- Retail UPC: 44000085650
- Case GTN: 10044000085657
- Best When Used By Dates: May 10, 12, 18, 2026
1.4 oz CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie Pouch
- Retail UPC: 4400008566
- Case GTN: N/A
- Best When Used By Dates: May 10, 12, 18, 2026
No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products, and no other Chips Ahoy! or Mondelez products are included in the recall, company officials said.
Consumers who purchased the recalled Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookie items are advised not to eat them and to either trash the products or contact Mondelez Global for more information at 1‑855‑535‑5948.
