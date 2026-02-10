Supermarket Valentine’s meal recalled over allergy risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Co-op has recalled one of the sides in its Valentine’s Day meal deal due to allergy concerns.

The supermarket is recalling its Irresistible Triple Cook Thick Cut Chunky Chips because it has been incorrectly packed with Dauphinoise potatoes - which contain milk.

Milk is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk for anyone an allergy or intolerance to milk.

The affected batch of chips are sold in 360g packs and has the use-by date 14 February 2026.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Co-op has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

open image in gallery Co-op is recalling Co-op Irresistible Triple Cook Thick Cut Chunky Chips because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label. The product has been incorrectly packed with Dauphinoise potatoes. ( FSA )

The supermarket has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers, informing them of the details of the recall.

A “do not eat” warning has been issued to anyone with a milk allergy or intolerance who has bought he affected product.

Instead, customers are being told to return the packs labelled as “chips” to their local store for a full refund.

The Co-op has apologised “for any inconvenience caused” in its recall notice.

Milk allergy is one of the most common allergies in the world and it can be life threatening.

Symptoms of a milk allergy can be triggered within minutes of contact with cow’s milk, but can also occur up to one hour later. While most allergic reactions are mild they can also be moderate or severe and cause anaphylaxis, which is the most severe form of allergic reaction causing the throat to swell, according to Allergy UK.

Swelling of the tongue and throat, difficulty breathing and dizziness are all warning signs of anaphylaxis.

Mild allergy symptoms include, an itchy mouth, facial swelling, itchy rash, vomiting, abdominal pain, runny nose and sneezing.

If shoppers purchased the chips online, they can receive a full refund by calling 0330 041 7737. For further information, contact Co-op customer service on 0800 0686 727.