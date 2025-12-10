Oreo to release sugar-free options

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health-conscious consumers in the U.S. will soon have a new option for a classic treat, as Mondelez prepares to launch sugar-free versions of its popular Oreo cookies. From January, Oreo Zero Sugar and Oreo Double Stuf Zero Sugar will become permanent additions to the company’s product range across the country.

This marks the first time Mondelez has introduced sugar-free Oreos to the U.S. market, though these varieties are already available in Europe and China. The move comes as the confectionery giant responds to what it identifies as a growing consumer desire for “mindful indulgence,” aiming to fill a notable gap in the market for sugar-free sandwich cookies.

The trend towards healthier snacking is gaining momentum across the industry. Earlier this year, market research firm Circana reported that a majority of Americans are actively seeking out snacks they perceive as “good for them.” Similarly, Conagra Brands, known for products like popcorn and Slim Jim, highlighted in a recent report that younger demographics, specifically Millennials and Generation Z, are increasingly prioritizing portion-controlled and wellness-focused snack choices.

Mondelez said it spent four years developing no-sugar Oreos so it could ensure the cookies still tasted like the originals. ( Oreo via AP )

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which was introduced in 2017, saw sales jump 9% last year, while original Coke sales grew just 2%. Mondelez is also facing competition from Hershey, which sells zero sugar versions of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and other candies, and Voortman, a sugar-free wafer cookie brand.

Mondelez said it spent four years developing no-sugar Oreos so it could ensure the cookies still tasted like the originals. For sweetening, the Oreos contain maltitol, a type of sugar alcohol that’s also found in some fruits and vegetables; polydextrose, a soluble fiber; sucralose, a sweetener derived from sugar; and acesulfame potassium, a synthetic sweetener.

Comparing the nutrition data on Zero Sugar and regular Oreos is tricky, since the serving sizes differ.

A serving of Oreo Zero Sugar cookies, which is defined as 22.6 grams, has 90 calories, 4.5 grams of fat and 16 grams of carbohydrates. A serving of regular Oreos, which is defined as three cookies or 34 grams, has 160 calories, 7 grams of fat and 25 grams of carbohydrates.

The biggest difference: a serving of regular Oreos contains 13 grams of added sugars, or 26% of the recommended daily amount. Zero Sugar Oreos contain none.