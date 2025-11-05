Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oreo has unveiled a special tin of cookies in honor of Thanksgiving.

The beloved cookie company recently announced the release of the new fudge-covered cookies in six different flavors, as part of the “Oreo Thanksgiving Dinner Cookie Tin.”

This tin includes two cookie flavors based on beloved Thanksgiving desserts, like Pumpkin Pie and Caramel Apple Pie. There are also the side dish flavors, like Cranberry Sauce, Sweet Potato, and Creamed Corn cookie flavors.

Last but not least is a cookie inspired by a signature Thanksgiving Day meal: Turkey and Stuffing.

The limited-edition offering, which includes two cookies in each of the six flavors, is “complete with a special-edition Thanksgiving belly band,” according to a description of the product. It is also a “test-and-learn” experience, as Oreo is inviting “fans to join a bold taste journey and share their honest feedback.”

Oreo’s Thanksgiving tin includes fudge covered cookies in six flavors ( Oreo )

“This flavor experiment is not your typical OREO indulgence,” the product description reads. “It’s a chance to try something unforgettable and help shape the future of flavor innovation.”

The Thanksgiving cookies are an online exclusive, sold only on Oreo’s website for $20.

Oreo isn’t the only business preparing for the holiday season. Kraft has released an Apple Pie mac and cheese flavor in honor of Thanksgiving. The limited-time offering combines two Thanksgiving staples, mac and cheese and apple pie, and is meant to serve as a conversation starter this holiday season.

Kraft’s spin on the boxed favorite marries the brand’s familiar mac and cheese flavor with cinnamon hints and green apple, creating a sweet and savory dish that “feels both familiar and adventurous,” the brand said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Starbucks is preparing for the winter with its holiday menu hitting stores Thursday.

Returning this season are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. The Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will also be added to the menu later in the year, though a specific date has not yet been revealed.

Customers can also treat themselves to holiday-themed baked goods, like the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish at Starbucks locations across the U.S.

Additionally, Starbucks is reviving its fan-favorite red cup promotion for the holiday season. On November 13, the chain will be offering free 16-ounce limited-edition red reusable coffee cups with the purchase of any of Starbucks’s holiday-themed drinks in-store, at a drive-thru, or on the Starbucks app for pick-up or delivery.