Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of the stars in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup have been revealed.

Performers will include Ciara, Foreigner, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Busta Rhymes, Mickey Guyton and Teyana Taylor.

This year’s parade will also cement “KPop Demon Hunters” as a pop culture phenomenon with appearances by the movie's singers on the ground and cute characters in balloons overhead.

An eclectic group of stars — from ballet dancer Tiler Peck to YouTube's “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans — will join the annual holiday kick-off, highlighted by Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami of HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group at the heart of the Netflix K-pop hit.

The trio are behind the film’s soundtrack, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and recently went platinum. Two characters from the movie — Derpy Tiger and Sussie — will join the parade lineup as a mid-sized balloon and the adorably named balloonicle.

FILE - Parade performers lead the Tom Turkey float down Central Park West at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York on Nov. 28 2024 ( AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File )

The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 in all time zones and will feature 32 balloons, three ballonicles, 27 floats, 33 clown groups and 11 marching bands — all leading the way for Santa Claus. The familiar TV hosts — Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from the “Today” show — will return on NBC and Peacock. More stars will be announced later.

Broadway, Buzz Lightyear and Debbie Gibson

Broadway will be represented by cast members from “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time” and “Ragtime,” while the Radio City Rockettes will be there and some serious athletes — three-time U.S. national champion figure skater Ilia Malinin and U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace.

Every year, spectators line-up a half-dozen deep along the route to cheer the floats, entertainers and marching bands. Last year, more than 31 million people tuned in on NBC and Peacock, up 10% from the previous year and marking the biggest audience ever for the parade.

This year, four new featured character balloons will debut, including Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, Mario from Super Mario Brothers and a 32-foot-tall (9.8-meter) balloon onion carriage featuring eight characters from the world of “Shrek.”

Ahead of next year's 100th anniversary of the parade, organizers are also including balloons from previous marches, including Rainbow trout, the Happy Hippo Triple Stack, Wigglefoot and Freida the Dachshund.

Six new floats will also debut this year, including from Holland America Line, Lego, Lindt chocolates, “Stranger Things” and a bunch of whimsical sheep trying to get to sleep courtesy of Serta.

Some of the stars on hand will be Debbie Gibson, Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Christopher Jackson, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith and Luísa Sonza.

The marching bands will hail from South Carolina, California, Texas, Arizona, New Hampshire, Mississippi, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Santiago, Panama. The New York Police Department's marching band will also join.