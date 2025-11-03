Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beloved boxed mac and cheese brand Kraft has debuted an unexpected new flavor just in time to hit tables this Thanksgiving.

The new limited-time Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor combines two Thanksgiving staples, and is meant to serve as a conversation starter this holiday season, the company announced Monday.

Kraft’s spin on the boxed favorite marries the brand’s familiar mac & cheese flavor with cinnamon hints and green apple, creating a sweet and savory dish that “feels both familiar and adventurous,” the brand said in a press release.

"This holiday season, we wanted to create a memorable experience for mac & cheese fans that felt as unexpected as this flavor pairing," said Kraft Heinz’s Communications Director Cheryl Barbee.

"The new Apple Pie flavor rounds out our flavor innovations for 2025 with its nostalgic blend of classic Thanksgiving dishes and bold flavor, marking the beginning of more shockingly delicious innovations to come from the brand.”

open image in gallery Kraft has introduced a new, limited-edition apple pie-flavored mac & cheese ahead of the holiday season, combining two iconic Thanksgiving dishes into one meal ( Kraft Mac & Cheese )

To hype up the new flavor, Kraft teamed up with “ultimate pie guy,” Jason Biggs, best known for playing Jim Levenstein in the American Pie movie franchise.

In an ad, the 47-year-old actor is about to dig in and enjoy a bowl of the limited-edition mac & cheese when suddenly the lights dim and suggestive music begins to play.

“Okay, it was ONE pie,” Biggs says in the clip, referencing a notorious part of the film where his character, a sexually curious teenager, experiments with a pie.

In a statement, the actor notes the new flavor is “daring yet delicious” and “bound to be the talk of the Thanksgiving table this year.”

open image in gallery Actor Jason Biggs, of American Pie fame, teamed up with Kraft to promote the limited-edition offering ( Kraft Mac & Cheese )

“I love that no matter your age, mac & cheese and apple pie are both Thanksgiving favorites that bring everyone together. Because of that, I wanted to ensure this partnership came to life in the same spirit with a nod to my past, but also reflecting where I'm at today. Similar to Kraft Mac & Cheese and I teaming up, this flavor combo is unexpected, but it just works,” Biggs said.

The special mac and cheese flavor is available for purchase starting November 3 at Walmart.com .

Each box costs $1.48 and will be available while supplies last.