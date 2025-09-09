New Girl Scout cookie flavor announced after two staples discontinued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Girl Scout Cookie fans have something new to look forward to this season.

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday the launch of a brand new cookie flavor: Exploremores.

Inspired by rocky road ice cream, Exploremores are a sandwich cookie featuring the flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond–flavored crème.

The organization said in a press release that the cookies “reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout.”

Exploremores will be on sale as part of the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season, which runs from January through April. Exact dates vary by location.

Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie flavor: Exploremores ( Girl Scouts of the USA )

The new cookies join a lineup that includes Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic, and the classic Trefoils.

Notably absent from the upcoming season’s lineup are S’mores and Toast-Yay!, which have been discontinued.

The s’mores, which feature a gooey marshmallow-chocolate middle in between two graham cracker cookies, and the Toast-Yay!, a miniature French toast-flavored treat with a thin coat of icing, have been around since 2017 and 2021, respectively.

A reason for the discontinuation of the two flavors was not given when the news was announced earlier this year. However, it was the first time the Girl Scouts gave advanced notice that certain flavors would not return.

Still, plenty of options remain for cookie lovers to choose from when sales begin in a few months. Cookies can be purchased online or at pop-up tables around the country sponsored by local troops.

Those eager to get their hands on the new flavor (and the classics, too) can sign up for alerts on the Girl Scouts’ website or text “Cookies” to 59618 for the latest information.

The Girl Scout Cookie season has been around for over a century since the first inaugural sale came from a troop in Oklahoma.

In 1917, the Muskogee-based troop set out to sell batches of homemade cookies during lunchtime at their high school. Their hope was to raise enough money to fund their extracurricular activities.

All revenue raised by each Girl Scout troop can be put toward a special project or donated to a cause of their choosing, but it’s ultimately up to each group what they want to do with their total earnings.