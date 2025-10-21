When is Starbucks’ Red Cup Day? How to get free reusable cup this festive season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark your calendars: Starbucks has revealed when the fan-favorite red cup promotion is returning to stores.

The coffee chain announced Monday in an Instagram post that, similar to previous years, they will be offering free 16-ounce limited-edition red reusable coffee cups with the purchase of any of Starbucks’s holiday-themed drinks in-store, at a drive-thru, or on the Starbucks app for pick-up or delivery.

“Red Cup Day is a beloved tradition for Starbucks customers, and we’re excited to bring it back to coffeehouses on Thursday, November 13,” the social media post was captioned alongside an image of a Starbucks barista wearing a red apron over the traditional green one.

“When customers purchase a handcrafted holiday beverage at a participating store, they will receive a reusable red holiday cup, while supplies last,” the company continued, adding that it is “investing in staffing” to keep the annual tradition alive.

“More of our baristas will be in stores to greet customers, craft delightful beverages, and spread holiday cheer. We’ll see you then!” the caption ended.

Customers can get a free Starbucks reusable red cup with a holiday drink purchase ( Starbucks )

Although the details of this year’s promotion have not yet been revealed — including the new design of the cup — last year, customers could order through the Starbucks app to get their reusable red cup delivered free of charge.

The announcement of the Red Cup Day promotion comes two weeks after the coffee chain revealed this year’s holiday menu.

Starting November 6, customers will once again be able to order the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. The Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will also be added to the menu later in the season, though a specific date has not yet been revealed.

Customers can also treat themselves to holiday-themed baked goods, as the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish all make their way back to Starbucks locations across the U.S.

New additions to the menu this upcoming season include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

However, for those who need their holiday fix a little early, Starbucks coffees, creamers, and ready-to-drink beverages will soon be available to purchase at grocery stores across the country.

The announcement of the chain’s holiday menu came after Starbucks released its lineup of Protein Lattes and Cold Foam Drinks, which contain up to 36 grams of protein in each medium-sized beverage. The protein primarily comes from the brand’s special milk and cold foams.