Listeria outbreak linked to recalled pasta meals results in more deaths and illnesses

A deadly listeria outbreak linked to precooked pasta meals has claimed two more lives and caused seven additional illnesses, bringing the total death toll to six and those sickened to 27 across 18 U.S. states.

The latest fatalities were reported in Hawaii and Oregon, adding to previous deaths in Illinois, Michigan, Texas and Utah. One pregnant individual's illness also resulted in the death of their fetus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the outbreak, which began in August 2024, with the most recent illness recorded on October 16.

The contamination has been traced to precooked pasta from Nate's Fine Foods of Roseville, California. In September, the company recalled nearly 245,000 pounds (111,130 kilograms) of various pasta products, including linguine, fettuccine and penne.

These were supplied to large producers of heat-and-eat meals and pasta salads, subsequently sold in major grocery chains like Walmart and Trader Joe's.

Several national grocery stores have recalled dozens of products made with the affected pasta. ( U.S. Food and Drug Administration via AP )

The move came after tests showed that pasta made by Nate's Fine Foods contained the same strain of listeria found in chicken fettuccine Alfredo and meatball linguine products identified in the outbreak. FreshRealm, the San Clemente, California, company that produced those meals, used genetic sequencing to confirm the link to the outbreak.

Several national grocery stores have recalled dozens of products made with the affected pasta. People should check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled foods and throw them away or return them to stores for a refund, officials said.

The CDC is working with state health officials to determine whether sick people ate recalled food or if additional foods may be contaminated with listeria bacteria linked to the outbreak. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Agriculture Department are also investigating.

Here are the recalls to date:

1. Sprouts Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad sold from the deli service counter or Grab & Go section with best-by dates from Oct. 10 to Oct. 29.

2. Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad — expiration dates Sept. 30 through Oct. 7.

3. Kroger stores recalled deli bowtie and penne pasta salads — sold Aug. 29 through Oct. 2.

4. Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls 9.6-oz. — best if used by dates of March 12 and 13 and March 17 and 21 2027.

5. Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo 16-oz plastic tray packages with “best if used by” dates Sept. 20, Sept. 24, Sept. 27, Sept. 28, Oct. 1, Oct. 3, Oct. 5, Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.

6. Albertsons stores recalled store-made deli pasta salads — sell through dates from Sept. 8 to Oct. 4.

7. Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-oz. — best-by dates of Sept. 22, Sept. 24, and 25 and Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

8. Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-oz. – best-by date of June 26, 2025, or prior; and 32.8-oz. — best-by date of June 27, 2025, or prior.

9. Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-oz. — best-by date of June 19 or prior.