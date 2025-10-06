Kroger premade pasta salads sold in 28 states under recall over Listeria concerns
There have been no reports of illness stemming from the recall
Two premade pasta salads sold at Kroger grocery stores in nearly 30 states have been recalled over a possible Listeria contamination.
The Kroger Company issued a voluntary recall of its “Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad” and “Smoke Mozzarella Penne Salad” on Saturday over the potential health risk.
The pasta dishes, manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, California, may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, the Food and Drug Administration said.
There have been no reports of illness or injury related to this recall, the FDA said.
The affected pasta products were sold at 1,860 Kroger Family of Stores locations, including under the banners: Kroger, Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs and Smith’s.
Products were sold in 28 states, including Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and West Virginia.
Both recalled products were sold from August 29 through October 2, according to the FDA.
The recall announcement came after the Kroger Family of Stores was notified that the pasta inside the salads had been recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination on September 26.
The store was notified again on October 1 that additional production dates were being recalled.
Listeria infections are caused by consuming food contaminated with the bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes. Infections can be serious and sometimes fatal for young children, elderly people or people with weakened immune systems.
Shoppers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to either throw them out or return them.
Kroger did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
