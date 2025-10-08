HelloFresh meals may contain listeria risk, USDA warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HelloFresh subscribers should avoid consuming ready made meals containing spinach as they may be tainted with listeria, federal health officials warned Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for the meals, which were produced by California-based FreshRealm, a company already linked to a growing listeria outbreak in heat-and-eat pasta dishes.

The affected products include 10.1-ounce containers of HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta and 10-ounce containers of HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey. Both items are shipped directly to consumers.

The contaminated spinach was discovered when FreshRealm alerted the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that the leaves used in the products had tested positive for listeria bacteria.

The affected Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta meals were produced under establishment number Est. 47718 with lot code 49107, and Est. 2937 with lot code 48840.

open image in gallery The latest recall affects HelloFresh Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta and Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey meals ( Hello Fresh )

The Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey meals were made under establishment number P-47718 and include lot codes 50069, 50073, and 50698.

Consumers who have these specific products should not eat them and throw them away, health officials say.

The latest warning comes after FreshRealm acknowledged last month that tests found listeria in pasta used in linguine dishes sold at Walmart, part of a larger outbreak first tied to Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo. This, newest listeria concern, is not tied to the earlier fears.

The earlier outbreak has caused at least four deaths and 20 illnesses, with the latest case reported on September 11.

Genetic testing traced the outbreak strain back to samples supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, California, which had distributed pasta that matched the listeria strain in both incidents.

open image in gallery Consumers who have these specific products should not eat them and throw them away, health officials say ( HelloFresh )

Several grocery chains, including Kroger, Giant Eagle, and Albertson’s, have also issued recalls for pasta salads and other items made with Nate’s Fine Foods products due to possible listeria contamination.

Health authorities warn that listeria infections can be especially dangerous for older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant individuals and newborns. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, balance loss, and convulsions.

Around 1,250 people in the U.S. become ill from listeria each year, and one in six older adults with the infection dies, according to the CDC.

Also in August, HelloFresh agreed to pay $7.5 million to resolve a lawsuit that alleged it misled customers and made canceling subscriptions unnecessarily difficult.

This article was amended after publication to clarify that the products in question are ready-made meals and not meal kits. It has also been updated to note that the company has faced two separate listeria outbreaks - one in pasta and one with listeria - that are not linked.