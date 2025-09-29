Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If weeknight dinners feel like a juggling act between speed, nutrition and actually tasting good, you’re not alone. A recent survey found that nearly four in 10 of us wish we had more time to cook – but the reality is that most evenings, convenience wins. The good news? Convenience doesn’t have to mean compromising on flavour or health.

This collection of quick, easy and flavour-packed recipes proves just that. Each dish makes clever use of dark leafy greens – kale, cavolo nero and spinach – to add colour, texture and goodness without complicating the cooking process. Think a vibrant fish and kale creole with a Cajun kick, a Moroccan-inspired tray bake laced with warming spices, or a comforting tagine that comes together in half an hour. Even family favourites like fish pie and pasta get a fresh, nutritious twist with the addition of cavolo nero.

Designed with busy households in mind, the recipes use minimal ingredients, just one pot or tray, and can all be on the table in under 40 minutes – many in less than 30. They’re not just fuss-free and affordable, but also tick the sustainability box, with greens grown to high standards that are as good for the planet as they are for your plate.

The result? Everyday meals that are faster, healthier and more delicious – proof that weeknight cooking doesn’t need to be a chore.

Fish and kale creole

open image in gallery A Cajun classic made weeknight-friendly – bold flavours without the faff ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

200g bag ready-prepared kale

1 tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning

195g can sweetcorn, drained

400g can chopped tomatoes

400g cod, cut into large chunks

227g can pineapple slices in natural juice, cut into chunks

Method:

1. Cook the kale in boiling water for 5 minutes.

2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 5 minutes.

3. Add the Cajun seasoning and sweetcorn for 1 minute.

4. Add the tomatoes, kale and 150ml water, cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

5. Add the cod and pineapple simmer for a further 5 minutes until cooked through.

6. Serve with mashed potato.

Moroccan root veg and kale traybake

open image in gallery All the comfort of a Sunday roast, but ready in under 40 minutes ( Discover Great Vet )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 parsnip, cut into chunks

1 small carrot, cut into chunks

1 small sweet potato, cut into chunks

400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

125g kale

2 tsp ras el hanout

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Cook the root vegetables in boiling water for 10-15 minutes until just tender.

3. Drain and transfer to a baking tray with the chickpeas and kale.

4. Mix together the remaining ingredients and season, stir into the tray and bake for 15-20 minutes.

Chicken, spinach and butter bean tagine

open image in gallery North African spices meet one-pan simplicity – perfect midweek comfort ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

350g chicken breast, diced

1 tbsp harissa paste

50g pitted green olives

2 preserved lemons, roughly chopped

300g passata

150ml chicken stock

400g can butter beans, drained

260g bag spinach

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the chicken for 4-5 minutes. Add the harissa paste and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the olives, lemons, passata, stock and beans and bring to the boil.

2. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the spinach until just wilted.

3. Serve with cooked wholewheat couscous.

Mexican bean spinach and nacho crumble

open image in gallery A fun fakeaway that sneaks in extra greens under a crunchy topping ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 red onion, chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli powder

400g can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

400g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 corn on the cob, kernels removed

250g frozen diced butternut squash

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

260g bag spinach

100g tortilla chips, roughly crushed

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the Onion for 3-4 minutes, add the spices and then add the beans, corn kernels and squash and fry for 1-2 minutes.

2. Stir in the tomatoes, with half a can of water and the ketchup. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the Spinach and stir until wilted. Transfer to a heatproof serving dish, sprinkle with crushed tortilla chips and grill for 1-2 minutes.

Cavolo nero fish pie

open image in gallery Proof that the classics don’t need reinventing – just a clever green twist ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

200g cavolo nero, shredded

300g salmon fillets, diced

250g cod fillets, diced, defrosted

350g prepared cheese sauce

200g cooked, peeled prawns, defrosted

750g hot mashed potato

Method:

1. Steam the cavolo nero for 5 minutes, then transfer to the base of a heatproof serving dish.

2. Meanwhile, cook the fish in simmering water for 4 minutes and drain.

3. Heat up the cheese sauce and add the fish and prawns, then cook for 1 minute to heat through.

4. Pour over the cavolo nero and top with mashed potato.

5. Place under a preheated grill for 1-2 minutes until golden and serve.

Fusilli pasta with chicken, cavolo nero and tomatoes

open image in gallery Fast food in the best sense – fresh, colourful and on the table in 20 minutes ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

125g fusilli pasta

150g shredded cavolo nero

75g sun-dried tomatoes, sliced, plus 1 tbsp oil

2 chicken breast fillets, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

To serve: grated parmigiano reggiano

Method:

1. Cook the pasta in boiling water for 7 minutes, add the cavolo nero and cook for a further 3 minutes, drain, reserving some of the cooking liquid.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil from the sun-dried tomato jar and fry the chicken for 5-6 minutes until golden and cooked throughout.

3. Add the garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and cherry tomatoes, and fry for a further 1-2 minutes.

4. Stir in the pasta and cavolo nero with a little of the cooking liquid and season.

5. Serve sprinkled with grated Parmigiano Reggiano.

Recipes from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk