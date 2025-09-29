Quick, easy and full of flavour: Six speedy recipes with a healthy twist
From Cajun-spiced creole to a lighter take on fish pie, these fuss-free dishes prove that weeknight cooking can be fast, affordable and delicious – all while sneaking in extra greens
If weeknight dinners feel like a juggling act between speed, nutrition and actually tasting good, you’re not alone. A recent survey found that nearly four in 10 of us wish we had more time to cook – but the reality is that most evenings, convenience wins. The good news? Convenience doesn’t have to mean compromising on flavour or health.
This collection of quick, easy and flavour-packed recipes proves just that. Each dish makes clever use of dark leafy greens – kale, cavolo nero and spinach – to add colour, texture and goodness without complicating the cooking process. Think a vibrant fish and kale creole with a Cajun kick, a Moroccan-inspired tray bake laced with warming spices, or a comforting tagine that comes together in half an hour. Even family favourites like fish pie and pasta get a fresh, nutritious twist with the addition of cavolo nero.
Designed with busy households in mind, the recipes use minimal ingredients, just one pot or tray, and can all be on the table in under 40 minutes – many in less than 30. They’re not just fuss-free and affordable, but also tick the sustainability box, with greens grown to high standards that are as good for the planet as they are for your plate.
The result? Everyday meals that are faster, healthier and more delicious – proof that weeknight cooking doesn’t need to be a chore.
Fish and kale creole
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
200g bag ready-prepared kale
1 tbsp oil
1 onion, chopped
1 tbsp Cajun seasoning
195g can sweetcorn, drained
400g can chopped tomatoes
400g cod, cut into large chunks
227g can pineapple slices in natural juice, cut into chunks
Method:
1. Cook the kale in boiling water for 5 minutes.
2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 5 minutes.
3. Add the Cajun seasoning and sweetcorn for 1 minute.
4. Add the tomatoes, kale and 150ml water, cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
5. Add the cod and pineapple simmer for a further 5 minutes until cooked through.
6. Serve with mashed potato.
Moroccan root veg and kale traybake
Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1 parsnip, cut into chunks
1 small carrot, cut into chunks
1 small sweet potato, cut into chunks
400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
125g kale
2 tsp ras el hanout
2 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.
2. Cook the root vegetables in boiling water for 10-15 minutes until just tender.
3. Drain and transfer to a baking tray with the chickpeas and kale.
4. Mix together the remaining ingredients and season, stir into the tray and bake for 15-20 minutes.
Chicken, spinach and butter bean tagine
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1 tbsp olive oil
350g chicken breast, diced
1 tbsp harissa paste
50g pitted green olives
2 preserved lemons, roughly chopped
300g passata
150ml chicken stock
400g can butter beans, drained
260g bag spinach
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the chicken for 4-5 minutes. Add the harissa paste and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the olives, lemons, passata, stock and beans and bring to the boil.
2. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the spinach until just wilted.
3. Serve with cooked wholewheat couscous.
Mexican bean spinach and nacho crumble
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 red onion, chopped
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp chilli powder
400g can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
400g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 corn on the cob, kernels removed
250g frozen diced butternut squash
400g can chopped tomatoes
2 tbsp tomato ketchup
260g bag spinach
100g tortilla chips, roughly crushed
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the Onion for 3-4 minutes, add the spices and then add the beans, corn kernels and squash and fry for 1-2 minutes.
2. Stir in the tomatoes, with half a can of water and the ketchup. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the Spinach and stir until wilted. Transfer to a heatproof serving dish, sprinkle with crushed tortilla chips and grill for 1-2 minutes.
Cavolo nero fish pie
Serves: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
200g cavolo nero, shredded
300g salmon fillets, diced
250g cod fillets, diced, defrosted
350g prepared cheese sauce
200g cooked, peeled prawns, defrosted
750g hot mashed potato
Method:
1. Steam the cavolo nero for 5 minutes, then transfer to the base of a heatproof serving dish.
2. Meanwhile, cook the fish in simmering water for 4 minutes and drain.
3. Heat up the cheese sauce and add the fish and prawns, then cook for 1 minute to heat through.
4. Pour over the cavolo nero and top with mashed potato.
5. Place under a preheated grill for 1-2 minutes until golden and serve.
Fusilli pasta with chicken, cavolo nero and tomatoes
Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
125g fusilli pasta
150g shredded cavolo nero
75g sun-dried tomatoes, sliced, plus 1 tbsp oil
2 chicken breast fillets, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
200g cherry tomatoes, halved
To serve: grated parmigiano reggiano
Method:
1. Cook the pasta in boiling water for 7 minutes, add the cavolo nero and cook for a further 3 minutes, drain, reserving some of the cooking liquid.
2. Meanwhile, heat the oil from the sun-dried tomato jar and fry the chicken for 5-6 minutes until golden and cooked throughout.
3. Add the garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and cherry tomatoes, and fry for a further 1-2 minutes.
4. Stir in the pasta and cavolo nero with a little of the cooking liquid and season.
5. Serve sprinkled with grated Parmigiano Reggiano.
Recipes from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk
