Dietary supplements recalled nationwide after 11 people sickened with salmonella

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several popular dietary supplements have been recalled after they were linked to a nationwide salmonella outbreak.

Four products have been affected by a single lot of recalled organic moringa leaf powder — a nutritional supplement that can reduce inflammation — from Vallon Farmdirect of Jodhpur, India, according to a press release updated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday. The powder was linked to multiple illnesses, including a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections, a common bacterial illness.

According to the FDA, two products from Food To Live, based in Brooklyn, New York, are being recalled because they used the lot of moringa leaf powder from Vallon Farmdirect. This includes Organic Moringa Leaf Powder, sold in eight-ounce, one-pound, two-pound, four-pound, eight-pound, 16-pound, and 44-pound bags.

The Organic Moringa Leaf Powder starts with lot codes of “SO-69006” through lot code “SO-72558.”

Food to Live is also recalling its Organic Supergreens Powder Mix, sold in eight-ounce, one-pound, one and a half-pound, three-pound, six-pound, and 12-pound bags. The product starts with lot codes of “SO-69006” through lot code “SO-72558.”

open image in gallery Products with Moringa Leaf Powder was recalled after being linked to salmonella ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Six people reported eating Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder before getting salmonella ( US Food and Drug Administration )

The two products were sold directly from Food To Live’s website and shipped nationwide. It was also sold on third-party e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target, Etsy, and eBay.

In addition, Organic Moringa Leaf Powder, sold in a one-kilogram box on Africa Imports’ website after June 5, 2025, is being recalled. All of Member’s Mark Super Greens dietary supplement powder, regardless of lot codes and Best by dates on the product, have also been recalled.

According to the FDA, all four of these products were manufactured with “a single lot of organic moringa leaf powder,” supplied to the United States by Vallon Farmdirect. The powder, with lot code VFD/ORG/MORP/L/24code and the Best By Date of November 2027, “can explain all illnesses” included in the FDA’s investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have now been a total of 11 illnesses and three hospitalizations due to the salmonella outbreak. States with cases of salmonella infections include Florida, Kansas, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Out of 10 people who got sick and were interviewed by the CDC, nine of them reported eating powdered dietary supplements. Six of these people also reported eating Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder. In addition, three other people reported eating products with moringa leaf powder.

Salmonella infections can occur anywhere between 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with salmonella, and symptoms can “usually last four to seven days,” per the FDA.

“Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections,” according to the health organization.

Salmonella bacteria are the second leading cause of foodborne illnesses in the U.S., according to the CDC. The organization also notes that each year, there are 1.35 million illnesses, 420 deaths, and 26,500 hospitalizations due to salmonella.

There have been some major outbreaks of salmonella in the U.S. this year. In September, several home delivery meal kits from Metabolic Meals were linked to another multistate salmonella outbreak, which left seven people hospitalized.

The affected microwaveable meals, delivered the week of July 28 across different states, included: Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken, Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables, Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables, and Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables.