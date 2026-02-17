Save up to 49%* on Avast Ultimate cybersecurity

In recent years, online scams have grown in sophistication to become increasingly deceptive. Scams are getting harder to detect, with cyber criminals turning to AI to help them target unsuspecting consumers. They can use this technology to generate messages, emails, and websites that look indistinguishable from the real thing.

Online shoppers may be at risk, too, which is where Avast Ultimate can help, providing straightforward secure protection. Whether you use devices for banking, booking travel, or entertainment, Avast Ultimate’s all-in-one solution can help you stay safe in the face of elaborate cons.

Why choose Avast Ultimate

Avast Ultimate can provide practical, real-time support to help you feel more secure online. Avast Ultimate provides you with a suite of four premium solutions – Avast Premium Security, Avast SecureLine VPN, Avast AntiTrack, and Avast Cleanup Premium – and all at discounted subscription prices. You can use, install, and activate all of them together, or use them independently of each other.

Key Avast Ultimate features, from AI-powered defence to email protection

Avast Ultimate has an AI-powered security defence system that helps detect phishing attempts, fake delivery texts, fraudulent links, and other emerging scams before you click. Meanwhile, if you want to bank and shop safely, Web Guard gives you peace of mind by reviewing websites in real time and blocking malicious or suspicious pages. Additionally, Email Guard helps flag potential scam emails and risky attachments across popular email services and devices.

For additional support, Avast Assistant is an AI helper that can review suspicious messages and provide quick guidance when something looks risky.

As part of Avast Ultimate, Web Guard provides real-time checks and can block malicious or suspicious pages. To start with, the Network Inspector tool scans your current network for vulnerabilities and security issues that may expose your sensitive data, or leave any devices on your network potentially open to attack. Plus, a ransomware shield protects your photos, documents, and sensitive files from encryption attacks.

Avast Ultimate premium cybersecurity solutions

Premium Security

The Premium Security tool scans your current network for vulnerabilities and security issues to help prevent hackers using viruses and ransomware to remotely take control of your device and access your sensitive data.

SecureLine VPN

The VPN service lets you hide your IP address and helps keep your online activity private and hidden from prying eyes, even when using public wifi.

AntiTrack

AntiTrack prevents advertisers and websites from tracking your behaviour or building a profile on you based on your online activity and personal data.

Cleanup Premium

If your device runs slow, then Cleanup Premium removes junk files, outdated apps, and unnecessary background processes to help keep your device running smoothly.

Alongside leading cybersecurity features, you can also access the latest insights on online security via the Avast Academy. The Avast Premium Tech Support is available 24/7 to offer remote guidance and advice on a wide range of technical issues, including device setup and troubleshooting

Between the scam defence, private VPN browsing and helping keep devices running smoothly, Avast Ultimate provides digital peace of mind for less right now.

