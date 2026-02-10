I achieved ‘a brighter smile’ after two weeks with this teeth whitening powder
As far as teeth whitening treatments go, this powder perked up my pearly whites
Coffee cups, red wine and my habit of skipping straws have left my teeth a little less bright than I’d like. In a world where every call, selfie, and Zoom meeting hones in on your smile, even minor staining feels like a blot on your appearance.
At-home whitening – once seen as an affordable alternative to in-dentist treatments – is now seemingly complicated. Whitening toothpastes, pens and LED kits all promise a set of pearly whites, but with these claims often comes an overcomplicated regimen of rules. Quick fixes can be harsh, long-term treatments are fiddly and I’m not keen on anything that feels like overkill.
Enter MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder. Simple, gentle, and refreshingly minimal in its formulation, it felt like a smart alternative to the usual peroxide-heavy options. I put it through its paces, and now it’s a fixture on my bathroom shelf – delivering results without the drama. Scroll on for the full details.
How I tested
To get a fair idea of how well the product performed, I tested it over several weeks while following the brand’s guidance as closely as possible. I noted various factors in my testing process, from value for money to ease of use. You can find a full list of my review criteria further down this page.
MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder
- Application Powder
- Time of day to apply Any
- Duration Four minutes
- Sensitivity level Zero
- Why we love it
- Professional backing
- Easy to integrate into routine
- No sensitivity
- Fast results
What immediately caught my eye about MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder is it’s approved by dentists. A predominant concern of mine when it comes to teeth whitening treatments is the negative effect it can have on teeth, so to have this professional backing instantly set my mind a bit more at ease.
Being 100 per cent fluoride- and peroxide-free, it has a non-abrasive nature, with the active ingredients including pentasodium triphosphate and calcium carbonate to tackle those dark stains that settle on our pearly whites.
The brand claims its teeth whitening powder helps remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused by food, drink and even smoking. It makes sense as teeth/oil pulling (often with coconut oil or bicarbonate of soda) is a common method to remove colouring that has accumulated on teeth, so I was keen to put this method to the test.
Inundated with whitening strips and now the growing-in-popularity LED devices, I thought the powder might be messy to use, in comparison. However, due to the size of the tub and the fact that you wet your toothbrush before dipping it into the powder, it stays intact in the tub.
The process involves brushing for four minutes (before brushing your teeth with your regular toothpaste), so it is understandable that, for some, this might be tiresome. However, I found it to be an easy treatment to integrate into my nighttime skincare and oral hygiene routine, so I didn’t find it to be a huge fuss. Plus, many strips and LED devices require you to keep the products on your teeth or inside your mouth for that amount of time or longer – so this was not a bother at all. Furthermore, the treatment is recommended twice a week, as opposed to daily or for a few consecutive days.
A key factor when testing was sensitivity, as I’ve had issues with that when testing strips and other teeth whitening treatments. Luckily, there were no issues of sensitivity with My Sweet Smile’s powder – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride.
I actually noticed a slight difference in discolouration on some of my more stubbornly stained teeth (the canines) within a week of using the treatment, but noticed a brighter smile overall after a couple of weeks. The fast result and ease of use of the powder made me feel I could continue using this treatment whenever I felt the need for a natural glow-up.
Is the MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder worth it?
I’m fully sold on MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder. Not only did it deliver fast results (within two treatments), it didn’t create any issues regarding sensitivity.
While there are some tempting strips and LED devices on the market right now that might bring about a more dramatic result, the combination of a bright and white smile plus no irritation meant I could see myself using this product long-term in my beauty and oral hygiene routine.
What’s more, due to the powder application, this treatment is easy to take on trips, ensuring you can keep up with your teeth whitening treatment whenever you like.
How was the MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder tested
To get a clear sense of how well MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder performs, I put it through its paces over several weeks. I tested it on freshly brushed teeth, which are naturally a little more porous and tricky to whiten. Here’s what I focused on while testing:
- Ease of use: How simple the application felt, from wetting the brush to brushing for the recommended four minutes, and whether it fit comfortably into my routine.
- Results: I tracked how quickly I noticed a difference in stain reduction and overall brightness, including tougher areas like the canines.
- Sensitivity: I monitored for any discomfort, pain or irritation during and after use.
- Consistency and mess factor: I assessed how easy it was to dip the brush and avoid spilling powder everywhere.
- Convenience: I looked at whether the treatment felt travel-friendly and manageable for long-term use.
- Value for money: I weighed the cost against results, ease of use and how it compares to pricier alternatives like LED kits or whitening strips.
How to use teeth whitening powder?
Different powders and brands will all come with their own instructions. Generally, steps will involve dipping a damp toothbrush into the powder and brushing your teeth for the recommended time, usually around four minutes. After this, you’ll rinse thoroughly and use the treatment one to two times per week, depending on the brand’s guidance.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Lucy Smith is one of The Independent’s senior shopping writers and somewhat of a teeth whitening aficionado. Not only is she responsible for IndyBest’s main guide to the best teeth whitening kits, but she’s covered a number of whitening brands independently, too – from Gleam to SmilePro. What’s more, Lucy is currently in the process of testing a whole suite of electric toothbrushes and, as a result, has spoken to a number of dentists to feed her expertise.
