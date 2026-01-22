This whitening kit brightened my teeth in just 30 minutes – and it’s half price today
I saw results in just 30-minutes
Finding a teeth whitening kit in the UK that genuinely delivers can feel like an uphill battle – and for good reason. Unlike the US, where at-home systems can contain up to six per cent hydrogen peroxide, UK regulations cap that figure at just 0.1 per cent to protect enamel and gums.
So, how do brands here still promise brighter smiles? While British kits can’t boast the same ingredient strength as their American counterparts, they manage to produce visible results by combining legal peroxide levels with smart formulation, LED-assisted light technology and repeat use over time.
That’s why I chose SmilePro’s advanced teeth whitening kit (was £97, now £49, Smileproworldwide.com) as the top pick in my round-up of the best teeth whitening kits. Instead of hydrogen peroxide, SmilePro relies on PAP (phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid), a gentler whitening ingredient paired with a dual LED mouth tray. The blue light is designed to speed up PAP’s stain-lifting process, targeting discolouration from coffee, wine and everyday wear without compromising enamel.
For me, it stood out for its promise of noticeable results, ease of use and strong value for money – but promises only go so far. The real question is whether it actually delivers a visible difference in real life. I put the kit to the test to find out, so if you’re curious about the results, and whether you could achieve the same at home (especially while it’s currently discounted by 50 per cent) keep reading for my full, honest review.
Read more: Best teeth whitening kits 2026, expert-tested to reverse staining
How I tested
Following the brand’s instruction, I tested SmilePro’s advanced whitening kit for 10-30 minutes daily over a period of seven days. While a single treatment using the LED mouthguard spans 10 minutes, I adhered to the upper limit session times and proceeded to reactivate the light twice over for a total 30-minute’s wear. To use, I simply had to coat the visible teeth with the included dental-grade formula. After applying (and avoiding moistening the newly-coated teeth), I then applied the mouth guard and activated the blue LEDs using the touch power button. While I maintained use of the blue light mode throughout my testing, the SmilePro device does afford users additional gum/tooth sensitivity protection with the addition of red light and dual blue-red light modes. Further down you’ll find an extended list of the criteria I paid attention to while testing.
Read more: This teeth whitening powder whitened my teeth in two weeks
SmilePro advanced teeth whitening kit
- Application After brushing teeth with water
- Treatment duration 10-30 minutes over seven days
- Active ingredient Phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid
- Why we love it
- Includes 3x LED functions and 30 treatments for sub-£50 offer price
- Zero sensitivity
- Rapid results
- Take note
- Easy to catch power button accidentally
Smilepro’s LED teeth whitening kit offers a complete solution for brighter teeth, with both blue and red light settings. The blue light accelerates stain removal by boosting the performance of the PAP as it oxidises discolouration. Meanwhile, the red light helps to reduce gum inflammation, tooth sensitivity, and bacteria. For a more comprehensive whitening experience, you can combine both lights in a third setting.
The mouth tray is comfortable to wear – albeit a bit of a jaw workout for half an hour – and using the kit is easy: apply the gel, insert the tray, and activate the blue, red or dual LED light. However, one drawback is the overly sensitive touch-activated power button, which can be easily triggered, turning the device off or switching modes unexpectedly. As someone who likes to multitask while undergoing a whitening or facial LED treatment, the ultra responsiveness of the button proved a little unhelpful when trying to cleanse and moisturise mid-session.
While the brand claims visible results can be seen after seven days of 10-minute treatments, I personally saw noticeable improvements after just one 30-minute session – specifically, using the included guide, a difference of at least one shade. By the end of my seven-day rotation, I couldn’t attest to SmilePro’s promise of ‘eight shades whiter’, but I certainly saw a visible and worthwhile lift. It’s worth noting that I have recently used other whitening kits, so I can appreciate that the kit didn’t have as much staining to work with.
Is the SmilePro advanced teeth whitening kit worth it?
With enough formula for 30 treatments or four full cycles, there’s no denying that SmilePro’s advanced teeth whitening kit offers solid value – especially with the current 50 per cent discount, bringing the price to less than £50. The LED mouth tray was easy to wear and operate (including faff-free USB charging) and the serum was simple to apply.
I loved how it didn’t warrant an extra brushing session to rid your mouth of any serum stickiness or unpleasant tastes. In fact, a quick rinse afterwards was all I needed and, even then, it felt like more of a formality.
On the whole, I enjoyed the increased brilliance of my teeth after each treatment and I’ll certainly be reaching for my subsequent three whitening cycles as my iced coffee consumption increases over the summer months. Staining, be gone!
How I tested SmilePro’s advanced teeth whitening kit
In addition to following the brands use instructions closely, I factored in the following criteria while testing:
- Ease of use: I assessed how easy it was to apply the serum, fit the tray and activate the LED modes without assistance.
- Comfort: I evaluated how the mouth tray felt during wear, including jaw strain and overall comfort.
- Whitening performance: I assessed visible shade changes using the included guide after each treatment.
- Sensitivity: I monitored for any tooth sensitivity or gum irritation during and after use.
- Formula experience: I paid attention to the taste, texture and whether rinsing was needed post-treatment.
- Value for money: I considered the number of treatments included against the kit’s discounted price.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
With experience speaking to dentists and aesthetics experts alike, I was able to apply a combined knowledge of oral health and LED innovation when testing SmilePro’s whitening kit. I have also tested a range of teeth whitening kits and have covered topics including Waterpik flossers and Oral-B electric toothbrushes previously. Below, see my SmilePro impressions after one week’s use.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks