Here’s how much vitamin D you need during autumn and winter

Vitamin D: Why do you need supplements?
  • Vitamin D, known as the "sunshine vitamin", is vital for calcium absorption, supporting healthy bones, teeth, and muscles, and may also contribute to immune function and mood regulation.
  • During the British winter, from October to early March, the sun is not strong enough for the skin to produce adequate vitamin D, making daily supplementation recommended for most people.
  • Adults and children over four years old should take 10 micrograms (400IU) of vitamin D daily during the autumn and winter months.
  • Specific groups, such as individuals with darker skin tones, those who cover their skin, or adults over 65, may need to take vitamin D supplements all year round.
  • It is crucial not to exceed the recommended dosage, as excessive vitamin D intake can lead to high calcium levels, potentially causing weakened bones and kidney or heart issues.
