From beauty moguls to footballing royalty, Dragons’ Den has welcomed a slew of famous faces to the den this year, helping fill the seat vacated by Sara Davies. And this week’s guest dragon might be the most unexpected yet.

Tonight on Dragons’ Den, chart-topping rapper turned business investor Tinie Tempah will be offering up his cash. The music mogul co-founded entertainment agency and record label Disturbing London, and has since invested in everything from property to tech startups.

Taking a seat alongside Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman, he’ll help appraise the latest batch of hopeful founders. The businesses stepping through the lift doors this evening include a low-sugar bakery brand, a five-a-side football league for companies, gripping aids designed for people with reduced mobility and a sea moss supplements startup. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jnck Bakery

First into the den are brothers Alex and Sean Brassil, co-founders of a high-protein, low-sugar cookie brand. But can the pair tempt the Dragons with their healthier take on sweet treats?

Launched in 2023, Jnck Bakery originally sold chewy cookies made using pea protein, prebiotic fibre and its own low-sugar chocolate, produced in-house. Available in four flavours – milky chocolate, “trippple” chocolate, white gold chocolate and white ruby chocolate – the brand claimed its products contained 90 per cent less sugar, 50 per cent less saturated fat, three times the protein and five times the fibre compared with mainstream alternatives.

But despite securing spots in hundreds of Tesco shops in 2024, the business entered administration in September last year with debts of more than £250,000. According to the company’s website, the Brassil brothers are now preparing to launch a new electrolyte venture called Lyte On later this month.

open image in gallery ( Business Fives )

Next into the den is John McClarey. The Edinburgh-based founder wants to get employees away from their desks and onto the pitch for five-a-side charity events. But will the dragons think the corporate league is worth backing?

Launched in 2016, Business Fives hosts five-a-side football tournaments, golf days and mixed touch rugby events for professionals, and has even branched out into esports tournaments.

Charity events take place right across the UK and Ireland, companies of all sizes can pick their squad, choose their charity, then play a round-robin group stage and knockouts before crowning a winner. Business Fives says that 10 per cent of its revenue goes to charity, as well as any money made from fundraising.

Active Hands Company: Activehands.com

Third in the den this week is founder Rob Smith and his business development manager Jo Gumbley. The pair are pitching a range of adaptive gripping aids to help people with reduced hand function live more independently.

Launched in 2007, the company creates and sells practical solutions for people who struggle with grip. Its most popular product is a general-purpose gripping aid, originally designed by Smith in the late 1990s after he experienced difficulties following a spinal cord injury.

Since then, the range has expanded to include adaptations for a wide variety of everyday tasks, from gripping aerosol cans and perfume bottles to gardening tools and kitchen utensils. You can buy its products on Amazon and on the company’s website directly.

Health & Holistics sea moss: Healthandholistics.com

open image in gallery ( Health & Holistics )

Last into the den this week is Rome Haghighat, the founder of a wellness brand focused on nutrient-rich sea moss products, sourced from St Lucia. But will the dragons see the benefits?

Launched in 2024, Health & Holistics creates a range of supplements made from one of the biggest superfoods out right now. The red algae is prized in Caribbean culture for its natural nutrients that promote everything from gut health and immunity to energy.

The brand sells gels and capsules formulated with sea moss, shilajit, turmeric, ginger, bladderwrack, burdock, spirulina and ashwagandha. It also has a range of superfood detox, beauty and pre-workout blends, as well as sea moss soaps and pure extracts. You can find the brand’s products at Amazon and the site directly.

