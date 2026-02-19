These 5 high street brands have wedding dresses starting from £150

With the cost of weddings increasing year-on-year, there’s zero shame in spending less on a dress. After all, any modern-day bride will know that planning a wedding all comes down to priorities – whether it’s splashing on their dream venue, photographer, flowers or four-course feast.

A UK ceremony will set you back double what it did a decade ago, while the rising popularity of destination weddings has significantly raised prices. Many brides look to save where they can – and the high street is delivering dresses that look four times their actual price.

Catering for the contemporary bride, Rixo and Reformation’s collections have a luxurious, vintage-inspired look that belies their price tag, while Nobody’s Child and Asos Design put a playful spin on classic wedding attire – think giant bows, mini hemlines and scarf detailing.

Whether it’s a minimalist slip from Ghost or a sensual, romantic style from House of CB, these inexpensive dresses can easily be mistaken as designer. And while more affordable stores might not offer customisation services, you could take it to your local tailor at a fraction of the cost of a designer boutique dress shop.

Most high street and mid-range wedding dresses cost less than £1,000 and are crafted with the same silk fabrication as more luxurious labels. But if this still seems steep, there are plenty of sub-£400 styles, too.

Whether you’re tying the knot at the town hall, planning a countryside affair or heading further afield for your nuptials, I’ve rounded up the five best high street wedding dress shops where you can find “the one”. Plus, the brand’s to bookmark for hen-do frocks and pre-wedding day party dresses.

Asos Design

It might seem crazy to order your wedding dress on Asos, but many brides beg to differ. The affordable Asos Design collection is brimming with classic bridal options that mostly cost less than £300. From on-trend cape detail dresses to flattering bodice gowns, structured mini frocks and cinched blazers for a hen do, its bridal collection also includes bridesmaids styles and playful hen-do options.

Asos Design £175 from Asos.com Prices may vary Asos Design cape detail maxi wedding dress £155 from Asos.com Prices may vary Asos Design structured collar mini wedding dress in ivory £140 from Asos.com Prices may vary Asos Design structured mini shift wedding dress £125 from Asos.com Prices may vary

House of CB

Each festive party or wedding guest dress season, House of CB likely dominates your Instagram feed. Loved for its figure-enhancing and uber-flattering dresses, the label’s bridal collection has a similar look. From dresses with corseted bodice that cinch you in and beautiful lace styles to gowns with cape or scarf detailing, bow-adorned minis and draped silhouettes, prices start from £199 up to £999.

House of CB ivory satin strapless bridal gown £999 from Houseofcb.com Prices may vary House of CB ivory satin basque waist corset bridal gown £999 from Houseofcb.com Prices may vary House of CB white satin strapless bow mini gown £299 from Houseofcb.com Prices may vary House of CB vintage satin hand beaded embellished maxi dress £299 from Houseofcb.com Prices may vary

Nobody’s Child

Nobody’s Child is fast becoming one of the best destinations on the high street for every kind of dress, from workwear to wedding guest styles. When it comes to bridal attire, the brand’s capsule combines modern silhouettes with classic design details – think flattering A-line styles, halter neckline mini dress with oversized bows and modern suit tailoring. There are plenty of styles for the more laidback bride, too, from bandeau dresses to elevated jumpsuits.

Nobody's Child bridal pearl satin draped slip £250 from Nobodyschild.com Prices may vary Nobody's Child ivory crepe statement mini dress £180 from Nobodyschild.com Prices may vary Nobody's Child ivory corset maxi dress £280 from Nobodyschild.com Prices may vary

Rixo

Since launching its bridal suite in the flagship King’s Road store, Rixo’s wedding dress range is more popular than ever. With party-ready options for the night before, as well as ivory silk gowns for the nuptials, there’s a dress for every occasion, all designed in Rixo’s signature vintage aesthetic. As well as form-fitting satin frocks with flattering halterneck detailing or a Thirties-inspired gowns with a romantic trains, there are plenty of sophisticated but playful hen-do options, too.

Reformation

Reformation is the ultimate cool-girl Californian label, so it’s no surprise that its bridal collection is a masterclass in understated elegance. From luxurious satin gowns and draped silhouettes to silk slips and minis with scarfs, halter necks and lace-trim hems, its wedding capsule is full of beautiful detailing. As well as classically bridal pieces, its more contemporary co-ords and two-piece sets are beloved for town hall nuptials. Combine premium fabrics with timeless silhouettes, the collection starts from £278.

