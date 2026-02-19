New Balance is a trainer brand that needs no introduction. While its sneakers were once synonymous with nerdy dads, they are now considered some of the coolest (and most comfortable) designs in the fashion world.

A long-time favourite among A-listers – Margot Robbie, Emily Ratajowski, Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon all have pairs in their rotation – it’s hardly a surprise the brand has been known to struggle to keep its trainers in stock.

With the love for retro designs and sporty trainers showing no sign of waning in 2026, now’s the perfect time to invest in a new pair of sneakers. And thankfully, the brand has a design for every occasion. If you’re keen to tap into the trends, the options really are endless – you can keep things minimalist with a sleek white pair, but athletic running shoe styles are also reigning supreme.

New Balance – which has even collaborated with the likes of fashion It-brands Ganni and Miu Miu – has a pair of trainers for everyone. And we’ve done the hard work for you, reviewing different the brand’s top styles to help your decision-making a little easier.

How we tested

In a bid to find the New Balance styles that will appeal to all, we tried and tested a whole host of different designs. We looked for options that are versatile and transcend trends, as well as picks that are perfect for the new season. Worn for over a month, we assessed comfort, how easy they were to clean and how they fared with frequent wear.