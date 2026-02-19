The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
New Balance’s trainers really are the best in class – these are the designs to buy
The brand knows what it takes to make great designs
New Balance is a trainer brand that needs no introduction. While its sneakers were once synonymous with nerdy dads, they are now considered some of the coolest (and most comfortable) designs in the fashion world.
A long-time favourite among A-listers – Margot Robbie, Emily Ratajowski, Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon all have pairs in their rotation – it’s hardly a surprise the brand has been known to struggle to keep its trainers in stock.
With the love for retro designs and sporty trainers showing no sign of waning in 2026, now’s the perfect time to invest in a new pair of sneakers. And thankfully, the brand has a design for every occasion. If you’re keen to tap into the trends, the options really are endless – you can keep things minimalist with a sleek white pair, but athletic running shoe styles are also reigning supreme.
New Balance – which has even collaborated with the likes of fashion It-brands Ganni and Miu Miu – has a pair of trainers for everyone. And we’ve done the hard work for you, reviewing different the brand’s top styles to help your decision-making a little easier.
How we tested
In a bid to find the New Balance styles that will appeal to all, we tried and tested a whole host of different designs. We looked for options that are versatile and transcend trends, as well as picks that are perfect for the new season. Worn for over a month, we assessed comfort, how easy they were to clean and how they fared with frequent wear.
1New Balance 1906R shoes
- Sizes 3.5-13.5
- Why we love it
- Comfortable
- Sporty design
The 1906R is a lifestyle sneaker that blends modern athleticism with a sleek, contemporary feel. Its grey and silver colour scheme gives a fresh, stylish edge to the chunky silhouette and we found the design to be ideal for adding a bold touch to smarter outfits, but they also pair effortlessly with vintage denim.
We found the 1906Rs immediately comfortable, with a lightweight build that fits true to size. The cushioned insoles make a noticeable difference, while the breathable mesh upper helps keep feet cool when you’re on the move through busy city streets.
2New Balance Made in USA 993
- Sizes 3.5-12.5
- Why we love it
- Suede finish
- Easy to wear
Offering a refined and minimalist design, these trainers are beloved on Instagram. The suede finish has a brushed texture, while the mesh panels add an athletic feel.
A part of the “Made in USA” collection, these trainers embody the Nineties retro charm that we love (and know is seriously on trend this season). The flannel-like interior adds an extra layer of comfort for walking around and they’re easy to wear all day long, making them a versatile staple.
3New Balance 574
- Sizes 3.5-13.5
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Perfect for autumn
With its chunky, rounded profile and range of quirky colours, the 574 is the quintessential dad shoe. We especially love the maroon and blue version, which adds a playful twist to autumnal outfits while remaining versatile enough to complement a wide range of styles.
A tried-and-true classic, the 574 has been one of our reviewer’s favourites for years, having previously worn a grey pair into the ground. At an affordable price point, they remain a go-to option within New Balance’s lineup.
4New Balance 550
- Sizes 3.5-13.5
- Why we love it
- White colourway goes with everything
- Take note
- Slight pinching around widest part of the foot
The 550 trainers quickly became a bestseller last year, and they are a firm favourite of ours, too. A remake of the Eighties basketball trainer, the low-profile shoe can be worn with everything and anything. Despite looking quite chunky, they’re not very weighty. We did notice they pinched slightly at the widest part of our feet but, through more wear, this subsided. The supportive sole and added cushioning on the collar and tongue provided extra comfort. While white will easily slot into your wardrobe, there is also a colourway for every preference – we love the look of the pair with green accents.
5New Balance 9060
- Sizes 3.5-13.5
- Why we love it
- Comfortable straight out of the box
- Cool silhouette
The 9060 would make a solid addition to your footwear arsenal. First launched in 2022, the design has cemented itself as one of New Balance’s best. As with most of the brand’s trainers, these have cloud-like cushioning, so you can wear them comfortably as soon as you take them out of the box. As for the exterior, the sneaker has a futuristic silhouette and an exaggerated sole.
As for styling, the options are endless. We’ve paired these with jeans, midi skirts and Bermuda shorts. But Margot Robbie was spotted wearing hers with a tailored suit – a look we will certainly be replicating this autumn.
6New Balance 530
- Sizes 3.5-12.5
- Why we love it
- Versatile
- Take note
- They run big
Endlessly versatile, supremely comfortable and a staple that can be worn by everyone, it’s no surprise that the 530s are enduringly popular. While originally designed as a running shoe, the style can (and should) be worn with everything in your wardrobe. The broad toe box means they’re great for those who have wide feet or suffer from bunion-related pain, and thanks to the cushioning on the footbed, you’ll be able to wear these on repeat. They do run big, so you may need to go down half a size.
7New Balance 860v2
- Sizes 3.5-12.5
- Why we love it
- Breathable mesh detailing
- Comfortable
- Look box fresh even after lots of wear
Quite possibly the most comfortable trainers we’ve tried, we’ve gravitated towards this pair more than we thought we would – opting to wear them daily, yet they still look box fresh. While we found them to fit true to size, they are considered men’s as opposed to unisex, so women may want to go down a half size.
Characterised by a mesh base and a sporty silhouette, it’s yet another classic dad shoe that we think deserves a spot in your wardrobe. We like the metallic detailing and can’t wait to see future iterations of this design.
What are the best New Balance trainers?
New Balance trainers really are the best in class. They tick all of the boxes for the perfect shoe: style, comfort and remaining box fresh even after constant wear. All of the designs we’ve reviewed here make for the perfect pick. If it’s a classic dad shoe you’re after, turn to the 9060, which would make a solid addition to your footwear collection. For a shoe with a more sleek silhouette, however, the 550s will likely be calling your name. Whatever you go for, you’re in for a treat.
