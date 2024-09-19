When is Black Friday 2024 and what are the best deals to expect?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Now that we’re reaching for our autumn coats and hunkering down for the colder months, our attention is, of course, turning to Black Friday. After all, preparation is key when shopping during the biggest sale of the year.

Historically falling the day after Thanksgiving in the US, it marks the start of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In fact, the first use of “black Friday” in retail can be traced all the way back to the Fifties, when it got its name after shops shifted from losses (“in the red”) to profits (“in the black”).

In the decades since, the one-day sale has evolved into a four-day event (and in some cases, a whole month), that’s marked internationally and concludes on the Monday, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

Unlike other sales events, such as Amazon Prime Day, nearly all retailers and brands get involved – from tech giants like Apple, Nintendo, Dyson and Samsung to home appliance heroes like Ninja and Shark, as well as fashion favourites Zara, Asos and Mango and beauty retailers including Sephora, Lookfantastic and Boots.

In short, there’s a deal for everyone during Black Friday thanks to savings that span everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. From the exact dates of this year’s event to shopping tips and the kind of deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024.

What date is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday traditionally falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US, so the mammoth sale will kick off on Friday 29 November in 2024. Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday, falling on 2 December.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event that originated in the US to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. It has since become one of the biggest shopping events in the calendar – not just in the United States, but also in the UK and other parts of the world.

While it was once just a one-day sale, it’s now evolved into a four-day bonanza, and in some cases, it spans the entire month of November, with deals on tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys and much more.

When do the UK early sales start?

While the main event will take place over the last weekend of November, we can safely expect most brands to kick off their Black Friday sales early – especially if last year is anything to go buy. In 2023, the deals started rolling in more than a month before the big day.

The likes of Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis and launched some deals in October, while Shark, Dyson, Ninja, Very, and Boots cut prices from 10 November. We’re predicting a similar story this year.

What deals can we expect?

Black Friday sees deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more.

When it comes to tech, it’s a great chance to score a saving on Apple AirPods, Samsung TVs, Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles and Echo dot speakers), as well as deals on Android phones and Apple iPhones. As for home appliances, we can expect big savings on Ninja air fryers and Sage coffee machines, as well as Shark cordless vacuums.

If you’re a fashion fan, Black Friday is not to be missed, with high street labels, including Zara, Mango and H&M hosting mega sales with up to 70 per cent off. It’s a similar story with beauty, with the likes of Cult Beauty, Boots and Lookfantastic offering discounts on Charlotte Tilbury, Sol De Janeiro, ghd and CeraVe.

How to shop the Black Friday sales

Black Friday isn’t about buying a lot of things, it’s about saving on items you really want. To avoid overspending, make and stick to a shopping list, so you only buy things you actually need. It’s also helpful to save products on wish lists and create accounts with retailers and brands, to make check-out easier and quicker on the day.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The first use of Black Friday dates back to the Fifties in Philadelphia, where the local police department coined the term to describe the huge traffic jams, overcrowded pavements and mobbed stores in the city on the day after Thanksgiving.

It wasn’t until the 1980s that the phrase caught on in the rest of America, and was used as a marketing ploy to promote the consumer event and encourage sales. It was then deployed as a reference to the financial status of stores, as they went from being “in the red” to “in the black” as profits increased.

When do the Black Friday sales end?

If you miss out on bagging a Black Friday deal, the sale continues over the weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday – which is your final chance to score a saving.

Typically, the best deals on tech and home appliances can be found on Black Friday, while Cyber Monday sees bigger savings across beauty, fashion and toys – so, this is worth bearing in mind when ticking off your pre-Christmas shopping list.

What date is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday will fall on Monday 2 December 2024. The main difference between the two sales is that Cyber Monday – as the name suggests – historically only takes place online, while Black Friday sees deals both online and in-store. This isn’t a hard and fast rule, however, with plenty of brands continuing their in-store sales into the new week.

What brands have Black Friday sales?

Tech-wise, industry heavyweights like Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, AO, EE, Samsung and Ninja all tend to host huge Black Friday sales with deals on tablets, phones, laptops, smart speakers, TVs and much more. Similarly, Shark, Ninja and Sage traditionally host weekend-long sales on home appliance products, while you’ll also be able to shop them from third-party retailers (Amazon, John Lewis and Currys).

When it comes to fashion, Asos, Zara, Mango, H&M and Pandora are all highlights, while you can also expect to save on designer fashion from the likes of Net-A-Porter, Selfridges and The Outnet. If you’re planning on stocking up on beauty, the best deals will be found through third-party retailers like Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, Boots, John Lewis and Amazon, while brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Tan Luxe, Refy and Glossier tend to have in-house sales, too.

