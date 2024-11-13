Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Black Friday sale doesn’t technically start until 29 November, but retailers aren’t hanging around. Case in point: the Currys Black Friday sale is currently in full swing, with hefty discounts applied to everything from laptops and TVs to home appliances and phones.

Admirably, Currys says it’s on a mission to rebuild consumer trust in the increasingly confusing annual sale. The retailer’s research found that more than half of shoppers doubt the authenticity of Black Friday discounts, so this year Currys has implemented a price guarantee that none of the products in its Black Friday sale will have been cheaper in the last six months.

At IndyBest we’re committed to finding you genuine discounts on products we’ve tested and think you’ll love, so it’s refreshing to see a retailer hold themselves to a higher standard. (And selfishly, it makes my job a little easier when it comes to finding the best Black Friday deals at Currys.)

Whether you’re after a Shark vacuum cleaner, a laptop deal or a new 4K OLED television, Currys should be one of the first places you check. To help you shop, I’ll be updating this guide to the Currys Black Friday sale throughout November. Check back in with us to find the best deals as they appear.

Best Currys Black Friday deals

Ready to dive into Currys’ month-spanning Black Friday sale? Here are some of the best deals I’ve spotted so far.

ASUS Zenbook 14: Was £1,299, now £799, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Here’s a fantastic deal on a laptop I rate as one of the best laptops of 2024. The Asus Zenbook 14 features a rich 2.8K OLED display and runs on the powerful Intel Core i9 processor backed up with 16GB of RAM, giving it great performance whether you’re rendering video, editing photos or writing up deals.

LG C4, 55in: Was £1,899, now £1,199, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

The best-in-class LG C4 gets Currys’ “lowest ever price” guarantee, and I can’t say otherwise. It’s actually another £100 cheaper than it was a few days ago when the retailer first kicked off its Black Friday sale. Launched earlier this year, the LG C4 is an impressive 4K display with self-lit OLED pixels capable of perfectly dark blacks, bright highlights and rich colour reproduction.

Samsung QN85D 55in 4K QLED TV: Was £1,099, now £799, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Samsung QN85D 55in 4K QLED TV ( Samsung )

Another great 4K television with a deep discount, the Samsung QN85D has an extra £200 off at Currys, taking it down to £799 in the Black Friday sale. This model launched this year and features smooth 120Hz frame rates, anti-glare and wide-angle viewing, making it a good choice for naturally bright living rooms.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 classic: Was £369, now £269, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Galaxy Watch 6 classic ( Samsung )

This offer is on the classic edition of the Samsung Galaxy watch 6, which features in my review of the best smartwatches – where I called it “the best Android smartwatch for Samsung users, integrating as seamlessly with Galaxy phones as Apple’s watch does with iPhone”. The classic edition is a little larger and features a classy rotating bezel, and there’s £100 off at Currys.

Oral-B iO3: Was £159.99, now £49.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

Featured in my review of the best electric toothbrushes, the Oral-B iO3 is the cheapest brush in Oral-B’s premium iO range. Because it uses the same quiet oscillating motor as the rest of the iO series, you effectively get the same great cleaning performance for much less. So what’s the catch? You get fewer brushing modes, a shorter battery life, no LED screen and no gimmicky smart features. It’s down to £49.99 at Currys.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £279.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

The Dyson supersonic received high praise in the best hair dryers guide, where our tester was blown away by the “incredibly lightweight design, which delivers a real punch of power for fast drying times”. Normally £329.99, the Dyson supersonic currently has £50 off at Currys. Mind you, it has been cheaper in the past – Currys had the Dyson supersonic at £229 in September – which is why the retailer isn’t technically including the deal in its Black Friday line-up.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which this year is 29 November. But like many other retailers, Currys has started its Black Friday sale early. That means you’ve got all month to shop for discounts.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

When we’re not finding Black Friday deals, the IndyBest team is rigorously testing every product we recommend. We track prices all year round, and we understand that bringing you the best discounts isn’t just about finding the cheapest price. It’s about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested, and from brands that we trust.

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday with our guide to the 2024 sales