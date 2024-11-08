Best early Black Friday air fryer deals, from Ninja to Tefal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Air fryers have become a staple in most kitchens across the country, including my own. But if you’re yet to jump on the bandwagon, Black Friday is almost here, offering the perfect opportunity to save on the popular appliance.

Changing the home-cooking game thanks to their ability to cook foods quickly without oil, making dishes a little more healthy. That’s not all though, they use far less energy than an oven, costing just 17p per hour to run.

Aside from air fryers, Black Friday also offers you the opportunity to save on other household must-haves, including vacuums, electric heaters, dehumidifiers and more. Whatever your home needs, this is the time to buy it.

Whether you’re a newbie to the air frying game, or it’s time for an upgrade, I’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about this year’s Black Friday sale and the air fryer deals it may bring with it.

Best air fryer deals to shop now

Can’t wait until Black Friday? Here are some of my favourite air fryer deals you can score right now.

Salter EK4548 dual air fryer: Was £124.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nothing makes me happier than when one of IndyBest’s top-rated products is on sale, and that’s exactly what’s happened with this Salter air fryer. Considered the best air fryer, this “Salter style covers all bases with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design,” noted the review. And with a 32 per cent discount from Amazon, this seems like a no-brainer buy to me.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Air fryers don’t have to be clunky and dominate your kitchen counter space. There are sleek, space-saving options out there, too – like this compact air fryer from Ninja, which now comes with a 30 per cent discount at Currys. Another one that received rave reviews when reviewed by the testing team, it was noted that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch. Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and allows you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate”. What more could you want?

Instant vortex plus versazone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £118.80 Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This model from Instax is a great option for those cooking multiple foods at once. With separate multifunction draws, you can whip up your main dish and your side at different speeds and temperatures but all in the same convenient place. To top it off, when Lauren reviewed it, she said that the “model was incredibly easy to use, made little to no noise and sucked away odours, so the whole house didn’t smell like a fish and chip shop”.

Ninja foodi nine-in-one multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £229.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

This multi-cooker serves as the perfect addition to your kitchen, allowing you to flex your culinary skills in multiple ways. It’s another model that Lauren put to the test, finding the air fryer function to perform well, and the “multicooker was a more timely and economically efficient way to cook a roast dinner, too”.

Russell Hobbs XXL family rapid digital air fryer: Was £159.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For big meals, you can’t go wrong with this family-sized number from Russell Hobbs, which currently has almost 60 per cent off at Amazon. The modern LED screen gives the appliance a chic look you’ll happily don your kitchen counter with, and the generous 8l draw size will make midweek meals a breeze. Plus, the brand claims you can save up to 47 per cent of energy compared to a conventional oven.

Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi cooker: Was £164.99, now £68.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Just because the weather is getting colder doesn’t mean you have to stop grilling because you can actually ditch your barbecue for an air fryer – and true to form, the team has another tried and tested recommendation. Found to be the best grilling air fryer by Lauren in her review, this model works in a “similar way to a barbecue”, making it easy to grill burgers, chicken and kebabs. You can currently save almost 60 per cent on this do-it-all model.

Tower vortx 3.8l colour air fryer: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Towerhousewares.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tower )

This air fryer is certainly one you won’t mind sitting on your countertop. But, aside from its chic, grey-blue colourway, this is a powerful, easy-to-use and great-value machine. Plus, thanks to the additional discount you can now take it home for less than £40. Adding to the great value, the brand claims the air fryer uses up to 70 per cent less energy than a regular oven.

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £44.42, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This sleek compact air fryer landed a coveted spot on our review of the best air fryers thanks to its exceptional value for money. Already an affordable machine, this bit of kit just got even better thanks to a 37 per cent discount from Amazon. It was found to make “delicious succulent meats, roasted vegetables and crispy fries time and again”.

Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven with rotisserie: Was £139.99, now £64.19, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon has slashed the price of this tried and tested air fryer from Tower, reducing the price by 54 per cent. This model was picked as the best for cooking meats in our review of the best air fryers. “Steaks were just as delicious as sausages, kebabs and burgers too, and there was often enough room to slip some veg onto the shelf to cook a full meal as well,” wrote our tester.

Russell Hobbs satisfry air fryer: Was £109, now £69, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( russell hobbs air fryer black friday deals indybest )

You can save more than 30 per cent off this Russell Hobbs air fryer right now at Very. This model was praised for its good looks and compact design in our review of the best air fryers: “Not only is it chic and sleek in appearance, but this compact kitchen accessory also impressed us when cooking.” It was also found to have seven easy pre-set functions, and the crispy roast potatoes were a special favourite.

Philips essential air fryer 5000 series XL connected: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you consider yourself a tech-savvy chef, then this futuristic-looking air fryer from Samsung is sure to whet your appetite. Considered the best smart air fryer in the review, it was found to be stylish, silent and super easy to use thanks to the smartphone app. The review noted that if “you really want to level up your kitchen game, then this Philips essential air fryer is the smartest little gadget that will have you cooking crispy chips from your bed”. And now it has almost 50 per cent off at Amazon.

When will air fryer Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday air fryer deals aren’t typically supposed to start until Black Friday itself, which is 29 November. But, long are the days of the sale period being restricted to just the weekend, with deals starting earlier and earlier. Case in point is the fact that retailers have already kicked off their events and there are discounts trickling in.

What to expect from air fryer deals this Black Friday 2024

While I can’t predict exactly what air fryer deals will be available, considering so many are currently available already, there will be a great deal of offers from the likes of Ninja and Tefal. Similarly, looking back to previous sales events gives a good idea of what will likely be reduced.

Just recently during this year’s October Amazon Prime Day sale, for example, the Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker (£299.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by almost half its original price. Similarly. you could save almost 50 per cent off the Tower T17021 family size air fryer (Was £69.99, now £56.87, Amazon.co.uk), a great pick for those cooking for a full house.

During the Black Friday 2023 sale, there were equally impressive savings, including £100 off the Tefal FZ727840 actifry advance fryer (£249, Amazon.co.uk). So fingers crossed we should see some similar savings this year.

For more Black Friday intel, read our comprehensive guide to the best deals to expect